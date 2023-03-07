Open in App
NBC2 Fort Myers

Voluntary recalls issued for multiple varieties of eye drops

By Tyler Watkins,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l69g7_0lAoSHB300

Eye drops from two companies have been voluntarily recalled due to varying reasons.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Pharmedica USA LLC and Apotex Corp. issued voluntary recalls in the first week of March.

Pharmedica USA LLC issued a worldwide recall for its Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops due to non-sterility. Apotex Corp. issued a nationwide recall of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%, due to a potential lack of sterility.

According to the FDA, cracks were discovered in some caps of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution. Officials said products can be identified by NDC numbers on the carton and label of the product. The lots that were distributed in the U.S. between April 5, 2022 and Feb. 22, 2023 are pictured below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12adTc_0lAoSHB300
U.S. Food & Drug Administration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Bubj_0lAoSHB300
U.S. Food & Drug Administration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wj6KT_0lAoSHB300
U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Officials advised anyone who received any of these lots to contact their healthcare provider. For more information on Apotex Corp. recall, you can click here.

As for Pharmedica USA LLC, eye drops are being recalled worldwide due to non-sterility. According to the FDA, the use of contaminated eye drops can result in eye infections leading to blindness.

Officials said Pharmedica USA LLC has not received any reports of adverse events or illness connected to the recalled product.

The recalled product was distributed via online e-commerce, such as Amazon Marketplace, and trade shows.

The eye drops in question are labeled with: LOT#: 2203PS01, 1 oz, UPC 7 31034 91379 9; and LOT#: 1808051, ½ oz, UPC 7 31034 91382 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4ilO_0lAoSHB300
U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Pharmedica has warned customers to stop using the product and return it immediately. For more information on the recall, you can click here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes
Indianapolis, IN14 days ago
Flooded I-5 Freeway is completely closed in areas
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
Georgia girl, 13, who went to ER with a headache dies hours later from undiagnosed leukemia
Augusta, GA22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy