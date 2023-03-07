Audit: New Mexico lost foster care kids, failed to report them missing on time

(The Center Square) - New Mexico is reporting missing foster care children missing, but it is not always doing so promptly, according to a new report.

The Office of the Inspector General of the federal Department of Health and Human Services recently published an audit after looking into this issue.

The audit found that state agencies were failing to properly report missing foster care children in accordance with federal law, and some were failing to report them missing entirely.

In New Mexico's case, the state's Children, Youth, and Families Department was reporting children missing, but not always on time, according to the audit.

The Inspector General's office conducted an audit of 100 children who went missing from foster care between July 1, 2018. to December 31, 2020. It focused on instances where children were missing for more than two calendar days.

The 100-child sampling included six cases of missing foster care children from New Mexico. While the state reported the children missing to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children each time, it failed to do so in the time allotted by federal law in three of the six cases.

Federal law says that state agencies must report children missing to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children within 24 hours of receiving information that a child is missing. However, in those three cases, New Mexico reported these children missing more than two calendar days after finding out the children were missing.

The NCMEC administers the country’s AMBER Alert system. AMBERT Alert is a child abduction emergency alert system. It uses many forms of mass communication – like the internet, radio, television, and cell phone – to alert the public about child abductions in hopes that it will alert the authorities if it sees the missing child.

A spokesperson for the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department could not be reached for comment on Monday or Tuesday.