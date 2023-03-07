Open in App
Cleveland, MS
See more from this location?
WDTN

Mississippi double murder suspect arrested in Indiana

By Joe Schroeder,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPJBD_0lAoQ5bA00

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers have arrested a man wanted for a Mississippi double murder after he was pulled over for speeding in Wayne County.

ISP said in a release that a trooper stopped a semi around 10:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70 near the Cambridge City exit for a speeding infraction.

The driver of the semi, ISP said, was identified as 32-year-old Jeffery Lee Walker Jr. of Cleveland, Mississippi.

During the traffic stop, ISP said the trooper learned that Walker Jr. had an active arrest warrant for murder out of his home state.

Will Ferrell spotted with production crew in Indiana Walmart parking lot

The Southaven Police Department in Mississippi told ISP that the warrant stemmed from an alleged incident in 2020 where two people were killed and a third injured in a shooting at a Halloween party.

Walker Jr., ISP said, was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Mississippi, according to the ISP.

“Any further inquiries into the incident that happened in Mississippi should be directed to the DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office at 1-662-469-8014,” ISP said in the release.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Missing Indiana teen found staying in shed 200 miles from home; man arrested
Attica, IN1 day ago
Police investigation underway after missing Indiana girl found safe
Attica, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kidnapped Mississippi children recovered safely on I-75
Shannon, MS1 day ago
Suspect arrested in Piqua after stabbing
Piqua, OH7 hours ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR1 day ago
Dayton double homicide suspect indicted on 11 charges, including murder
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Pedestrian struck by Dayton Police cruiser: Investigation
Dayton, OH5 hours ago
Act aims to combat sextortion following Ohio teen’s death
Cleveland, OH22 hours ago
Missing Kettering man found safe
Kettering, OH22 hours ago
Mississippi investigators uncover attempt to steal more than $20,000 in lawnmowers
Picayune, MS1 day ago
How police will enforce new distracted driving law in Ohio
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama on morning of CEO’s congressional testimony
Piedmont, AL1 day ago
Mississippi has one of the nation’s highest death rates for pedestrians
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Vehicle hits, hospitalizes Cincinnati Police officer in downtown area
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Neighbors demand answers after 5 bodies recovered in Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Officials: Building involved in deadly Dayton fire was bought recently; not a ‘nuisance’ property
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison for making threats against CDC director
Ridgeland, MS1 day ago
Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 crash in Colerain Township
Colerain Township, OH1 day ago
Suspect arrested after thousands of dollars stolen from victim’s car in Kettering
Kettering, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy