Zanesville, OH
WTRF- 7News

“You didn’t protect the child, You sexually raped her,” local child rapist gets life sentences

By Amber Baker,

3 days ago

Zanesville, Ohio- James McCormick, 52, of Zanesville Ohio was convicted and received two life sentences without parole for child rape.

McCormick had previously pleaded guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The charges stem from a joint investigation between the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and FBI.

McCormick allegedly showed no remorse for his crimes. He claimed his actions were a “noble” attempt to catch child predators and that he received no sexual gratification.

“In 25 years of prosecuting, I felt I had heard every conceivable excuse, justification or description a defendant could offer to minimize the crime committed. Most are ridiculous, some are far-fetched, a few have even been comical. Then there are the select few which generate outrage,” Prosecutor Ron Welch said in court.

During a search warrant on McCormick’s home police and FBI found over 2000 images and videos of child sex abuse. McCormick initially admitted to obtaining the material, but denied any sexual abuse of children. Forensic examination of the evidence showed graphic images and videos of McCormick sexually assaulting a toddler.

“You didn’t protect the child. You sexually raped her,” Judge Kelly Cottrill said at sentencing. “You killed her innocence. You took it away from her for your sexual desires, perversions.” Prosecutor Welch stated “If a harsher penalty was legally allowable, our office would have requested it”.

