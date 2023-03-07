Is your favorite restaurant on the list? Ada County food service inspections Feb. 7-20, 2023

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Inspected Feb. 7-13

Boba and Waffles, 120 N. Milwakee St., Boise 16*, 22* Boise Fry Company, 2020 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian 16* Boise Fry Company, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise 8*, 16* IHOP, 7959 W. Emerald St., Boise 22* Papa Murphy’s, 2412 S. Apple St., Boise 2, 8* PB’s C Store, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Ste 101, Boise 15* Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3068 E. Overland Road, Meridian 10*

Inspected Feb. 14-20

Happy Teriyaki, 1011 Broadway Ave., Boise 24* R and R BBQ, 2023 Special Event, Garden City 10* Red Oak BBQ, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian 16, 29* Sonic Drive-In, 10480 W. Ustick Road, Boise 16* Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise 6*, 16*, 22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Inspected Feb. 7-13

Americana Pizza, 304 S. Americana Blvd., Boise Baskin Robbins, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian Baskin Robbins, 1394 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian Bi-Mart, 1277 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna Bodega Boise, 1007 W. Main St. Boise Pie Co and Eatery, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian Brookdale Boise Parkcenter IL, 767 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise Burger King, 8378 W. Overland Road, Boise Chaffee Market, 1421 Caesar Chavez Lane, Boise Chipotle Mexican Grill, 305 S. 6th St., Boise Cluck’s Nashville Hot, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1733 S. Cole Road, Boise Dutch Bros Coffee, 37 E. Calderwood Drive, Meridian Dutch Bros Coffee, 2170 E. Overland Road, Meridian Extra Mile, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Meridian Family Dollar Store, 2901 W. State St., Boise Flatbread Community Oven, 3139 S. Bown Way, Boise Good Times Bagels, 2422 W. Main St., Boise Jacksons Food Stores, 1133 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian Jacksons Food Stores, 66 E. State Ave., Meridian Jump Time, 2805 E. Franklin Road, Meridian Lee’s Candies, 840 S. Vista Ave., Boise LuLu’s Pizza, 2475 S. Apple St., Suite 101, Boise Meridian Meat and Sausage, 119 E. Bower St., Meridian Mojo’s Donuts and Ice Cream, 4622 N. Eagle Road, Boise Noodles and Company, 535 N. Milwaukee St., Boise On The Fly, 4780 W. State St., Boise Papa Murphy’s, 1545 Linder Road, Kuna Rite Aid, 1515 W. State St., Boise SVK, 1421 W. Cesar Chavez, Boise The Human Bean, 10771 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise The Void, 520 N. Curtis Road, Boise Trader Joe’s, 300 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Inspected Feb. 14-20