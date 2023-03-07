Is your favorite restaurant on the list? Ada County food service inspections Feb. 7-20, 2023

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Inspected Feb. 7-13
| Boba and Waffles, 120 N. Milwakee St., Boise
| 16*, 22*
| Boise Fry Company, 2020 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian
| 16*
| Boise Fry Company, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise
| 8*, 16*
| IHOP, 7959 W. Emerald St., Boise
| 22*
| Papa Murphy’s, 2412 S. Apple St., Boise
| 2, 8*
| PB’s C Store, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Ste 101, Boise
| 15*
| Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3068 E. Overland Road, Meridian
| 10*
Inspected Feb. 14-20
| Happy Teriyaki, 1011 Broadway Ave., Boise
| 24*
| R and R BBQ, 2023 Special Event, Garden City
| 10*
| Red Oak BBQ, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
| 16, 29*
| Sonic Drive-In, 10480 W. Ustick Road, Boise
| 16*
| Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise
| 6*, 16*, 22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Inspected Feb. 7-13
| Americana Pizza, 304 S. Americana Blvd., Boise
| Baskin Robbins, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
| Baskin Robbins, 1394 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
| Bi-Mart, 1277 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
| Bodega Boise, 1007 W. Main St.
| Boise Pie Co and Eatery, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
| Brookdale Boise Parkcenter IL, 767 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise
| Burger King, 8378 W. Overland Road, Boise
| Chaffee Market, 1421 Caesar Chavez Lane, Boise
| Chipotle Mexican Grill, 305 S. 6th St., Boise
| Cluck’s Nashville Hot, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
| Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian
| Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1733 S. Cole Road, Boise
| Dutch Bros Coffee, 37 E. Calderwood Drive, Meridian
| Dutch Bros Coffee, 2170 E. Overland Road, Meridian
| Extra Mile, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Meridian
| Family Dollar Store, 2901 W. State St., Boise
| Flatbread Community Oven, 3139 S. Bown Way, Boise
| Good Times Bagels, 2422 W. Main St., Boise
| Jacksons Food Stores, 1133 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
| Jacksons Food Stores, 66 E. State Ave., Meridian
| Jump Time, 2805 E. Franklin Road, Meridian
| Lee’s Candies, 840 S. Vista Ave., Boise
| LuLu’s Pizza, 2475 S. Apple St., Suite 101, Boise
| Meridian Meat and Sausage, 119 E. Bower St., Meridian
| Mojo’s Donuts and Ice Cream, 4622 N. Eagle Road, Boise
| Noodles and Company, 535 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
| On The Fly, 4780 W. State St., Boise
| Papa Murphy’s, 1545 Linder Road, Kuna
| Rite Aid, 1515 W. State St., Boise
| SVK, 1421 W. Cesar Chavez, Boise
| The Human Bean, 10771 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
| The Void, 520 N. Curtis Road, Boise
| Trader Joe’s, 300 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Inspected Feb. 14-20
| AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
| Bistro Babe, 665 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
| Boise Pie Co and Eatery, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
| Caffe Darte, 860 W. Broad St., Boise
| Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital, 2131 S. Bonito Way, Meridian
| Cravins Candy Emporium, 3064 S. Bown Way, Boise
| Dollar Tree Store, 4614 W. State St., Boise
| Domino’s Pizza, 1027 E. Kuna Road, Kuna
| Family Dollar Store, 349 E. Avalon St., Kuna
| Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
| Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
| Freshie’s Lobster Boise, 370 S. 8th St., Boise
| Garibaldi’s Garden City, 5697 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
| Panda Express, 1311 N. Jacksonmill Ave., Kuna
| Pieology, 1327 N. Meridian Road #120, Kuna
| Push and Pour, 13 S. Latah St., Boise
| Residence Inn by Marriott Boise, 1401 S. Lusk Place, Boise
| San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, 2044 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
| The STIL, 786 W. Broad St., Boise
| Thinking Tacos, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
| TownePlace Suites Boise, 1455 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
