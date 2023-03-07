Open in App
Boise, ID
Idaho Statesman

Is your favorite restaurant on the list? Ada County food service inspections Feb. 7-20, 2023

By Michelle Jenkins,

3 days ago

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Inspected Feb. 7-13

Boba and Waffles, 120 N. Milwakee St., Boise 16*, 22*
Boise Fry Company, 2020 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian 16*
Boise Fry Company, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise 8*, 16*
IHOP, 7959 W. Emerald St., Boise 22*
Papa Murphy’s, 2412 S. Apple St., Boise 2, 8*
PB’s C Store, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Ste 101, Boise 15*
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3068 E. Overland Road, Meridian 10*

Inspected Feb. 14-20

Happy Teriyaki, 1011 Broadway Ave., Boise 24*
R and R BBQ, 2023 Special Event, Garden City 10*
Red Oak BBQ, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian 16, 29*
Sonic Drive-In, 10480 W. Ustick Road, Boise 16*
Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise 6*, 16*, 22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Inspected Feb. 7-13

Americana Pizza, 304 S. Americana Blvd., Boise
Baskin Robbins, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Baskin Robbins, 1394 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Bi-Mart, 1277 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
Bodega Boise, 1007 W. Main St.
Boise Pie Co and Eatery, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
Brookdale Boise Parkcenter IL, 767 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise
Burger King, 8378 W. Overland Road, Boise
Chaffee Market, 1421 Caesar Chavez Lane, Boise
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 305 S. 6th St., Boise
Cluck’s Nashville Hot, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1733 S. Cole Road, Boise
Dutch Bros Coffee, 37 E. Calderwood Drive, Meridian
Dutch Bros Coffee, 2170 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Extra Mile, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Meridian
Family Dollar Store, 2901 W. State St., Boise
Flatbread Community Oven, 3139 S. Bown Way, Boise
Good Times Bagels, 2422 W. Main St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 1133 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 66 E. State Ave., Meridian
Jump Time, 2805 E. Franklin Road, Meridian
Lee’s Candies, 840 S. Vista Ave., Boise
LuLu’s Pizza, 2475 S. Apple St., Suite 101, Boise
Meridian Meat and Sausage, 119 E. Bower St., Meridian
Mojo’s Donuts and Ice Cream, 4622 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Noodles and Company, 535 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
On The Fly, 4780 W. State St., Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 1545 Linder Road, Kuna
Rite Aid, 1515 W. State St., Boise
SVK, 1421 W. Cesar Chavez, Boise
The Human Bean, 10771 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
The Void, 520 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Trader Joe’s, 300 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Inspected Feb. 14-20

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
Bistro Babe, 665 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
Boise Pie Co and Eatery, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
Caffe Darte, 860 W. Broad St., Boise
Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital, 2131 S. Bonito Way, Meridian
Cravins Candy Emporium, 3064 S. Bown Way, Boise
Dollar Tree Store, 4614 W. State St., Boise
Domino’s Pizza, 1027 E. Kuna Road, Kuna
Family Dollar Store, 349 E. Avalon St., Kuna
Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
Freshie’s Lobster Boise, 370 S. 8th St., Boise
Garibaldi’s Garden City, 5697 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Panda Express, 1311 N. Jacksonmill Ave., Kuna
Pieology, 1327 N. Meridian Road #120, Kuna
Push and Pour, 13 S. Latah St., Boise
Residence Inn by Marriott Boise, 1401 S. Lusk Place, Boise
San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, 2044 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
The STIL, 786 W. Broad St., Boise
Thinking Tacos, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
TownePlace Suites Boise, 1455 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Community Policy