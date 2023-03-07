Rock, heavy metal band to play at Robins Theatre

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Robins Theatre announced on Tuesday that a rock band will be playing there this fall.

Blue Oyster Cult, known for its hard rock and heavy metal, will come to the theatre on Sept. 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult occupies a unique place in rock history because it’s one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success. The band is often cited as a major influence by other acts such as Metallica, and BOC was listed in VH1’s countdown of the greatest hard rock bands of all time.

The show is set to feature a collection of their hits, including “(Don’t fear) The Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ for You.”

The group is composed of vocalist/lead guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser, vocalist/rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom, complemented by Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards, bass guitarist Danny Mirand and drummer Jules Radino.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. A presale will be available for “Friends of Robins Theatre” on March 9.

Additional acts visiting the Robins Theatre in 2023 include Tab Benoit , Kenny G and The Outlaws , among others.

