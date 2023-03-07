Open in App
Greeley, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Weld County grand jury to investigate fatal Greeley police shooting

By Carol McKinley,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1aqS_0lAoOo7200
FILE PHOTO iSTOCK/MATT GUSH

A Weld County Grand Jury will investigate the shooting of a man who was killed by Greeley police after a three-hour standoff last fall, according to a news release.

Benjamin Jackman Weise, 33, had active warrants when police went to arrest him at around 11 a.m. Nov. 8.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced Tuesday that he would call a grand jury to look into the fatal shooting, noting that the process is secret and that there would be no more information given regarding the case "at this time."

According to Greeley police reports, Weise grabbed a knife and barricaded himself in a trailer in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park in the 100 block of East 20th Street. Police asked for additional law enforcement help and negotiated with Weise for three hours using what was referred to as “less lethal munitions” when the suspect tried to leave the trailer with the knife.

A Critical Incident Response Team which investigated the incident reported that a Greeley police officer, who has not been named, fired multiple rounds, killing Weise. The Weld County CIRT is a team of investigators from a number of law enforcement agencies including officers from Hudson, Ft. Lupton, Longmont, LaSalle and Platteville.

Grand juries are being used more often by Colorado prosecutors to investigate possible police criminal matters in disputable high-profile cases involving alleged police misconduct.

Though there are no official numbers, Colorado District Attorney’s Council policy analyst Tim Lane told The Gazette that "district attorneys have been asking for more training about the benefits of grand jury investigation."

Since November, four Colorado law enforcement officers have been indicted by grand juries for two shootings and one sexual assault in three separate districts.

All four officers are now facing criminal charges as a result of the indictments, but there’s no guarantee that there will be a conviction if any of those cases go to trial.

Last month, Rourke dismissed the most serious charge against a Fort Lupton police officer who locked a handcuffed woman in a patrol vehicle that was parked on train tracks. Jordan Steinke then failed to move the SUV as a train roared down the tracks and struck the vehicle, court records show.

Steinke is still facing the less serious charges of attempted reckless manslaughter, which is a low-level felony charge, and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

In the last five years, Rourke has called a grand jury to investigate two other police shootings. One of those resulted in the indictment for manslaughter of Ft. Lupton police officer Zack Helbig who shot and killed an unarmed man in Jan. 2019. Helbig was later acquitted at his trial.

A Weld County Grand Jury cleared LaSalle officer Carolyn Persichetti of any wrongdoing after considering a manslaughter charge after she shot an off-duty Adams County deputy, also in Jan. 2019.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Local News in Colorado: A Man Was Sentenced Guilty After The Shooting Incident Two Years Ago
Denver, CO2 days ago
2 people shot while driving on I-225
Aurora, CO8 hours ago
Who murdered 3 people in 1999 and where are their bodies?
Westminster, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman shot during Aurora road rage incident
Aurora, CO7 hours ago
Brown pleads guilty to multiple charges in shooting death of Lozano
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Suspects in custody after woman fatally shot in Denver Thursday
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Fatal sports car crash Sunday kills 1
Aurora, CO3 hours ago
1 man dead in Denver shooting
Denver, CO1 day ago
Dateline NBC investigates Rita Gutierrez-Garcia case in Longmont
Longmont, CO21 hours ago
Jury finds 20-year-old guilty in Colfax Avenue shooting of Pamela Cabriales
Denver, CO2 days ago
18-year-old caught driving 106 miles per hour in Boulder
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Man found guilty of deadly I-25 shooting 2 years ago
Denver, CO3 days ago
Denver Man Sentenced in Wyoming Federal Court for Fentanyl Distribution
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver Man Sentenced to More Than 7 Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
Denver, CO3 days ago
Ex found guilty of murdering Longmont mail carrier
Longmont, CO4 days ago
Man Gets 7.5 Years for Role in Colorado-Wyoming Fentanyl Ring
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver grand jury indicts 13 members of '2DS' gang on 255 felonies
Denver, CO4 days ago
Driver wanted in hit-and-run on shoulder of I-25
Denver, CO2 days ago
Lakewood woman dies after she was struck by car in gym parking lot
Lakewood, CO22 hours ago
Victim hit, killed by train in Arvada area
Arvada, CO2 days ago
4 suspects wanted in a string of burglaries
Denver, CO3 days ago
Truck rollover in Aurora causes hazmat spill, I-70 closed
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Driver killed in crash involving Aurora officer identified
Aurora, CO4 days ago
Aurora man federally indicted for dealing firearms, unregistered possession
Aurora, CO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy