Weld County grand jury to investigate fatal Greeley police shooting

A Weld County Grand Jury will investigate the shooting of a man who was killed by Greeley police after a three-hour standoff last fall, according to a news release.

Benjamin Jackman Weise, 33, had active warrants when police went to arrest him at around 11 a.m. Nov. 8.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced Tuesday that he would call a grand jury to look into the fatal shooting, noting that the process is secret and that there would be no more information given regarding the case "at this time."

According to Greeley police reports, Weise grabbed a knife and barricaded himself in a trailer in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park in the 100 block of East 20th Street. Police asked for additional law enforcement help and negotiated with Weise for three hours using what was referred to as “less lethal munitions” when the suspect tried to leave the trailer with the knife.

A Critical Incident Response Team which investigated the incident reported that a Greeley police officer, who has not been named, fired multiple rounds, killing Weise. The Weld County CIRT is a team of investigators from a number of law enforcement agencies including officers from Hudson, Ft. Lupton, Longmont, LaSalle and Platteville.

Grand juries are being used more often by Colorado prosecutors to investigate possible police criminal matters in disputable high-profile cases involving alleged police misconduct.

Though there are no official numbers, Colorado District Attorney’s Council policy analyst Tim Lane told The Gazette that "district attorneys have been asking for more training about the benefits of grand jury investigation."

Since November, four Colorado law enforcement officers have been indicted by grand juries for two shootings and one sexual assault in three separate districts.

All four officers are now facing criminal charges as a result of the indictments, but there’s no guarantee that there will be a conviction if any of those cases go to trial.

Last month, Rourke dismissed the most serious charge against a Fort Lupton police officer who locked a handcuffed woman in a patrol vehicle that was parked on train tracks. Jordan Steinke then failed to move the SUV as a train roared down the tracks and struck the vehicle, court records show.

Steinke is still facing the less serious charges of attempted reckless manslaughter, which is a low-level felony charge, and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

In the last five years, Rourke has called a grand jury to investigate two other police shootings. One of those resulted in the indictment for manslaughter of Ft. Lupton police officer Zack Helbig who shot and killed an unarmed man in Jan. 2019. Helbig was later acquitted at his trial.

A Weld County Grand Jury cleared LaSalle officer Carolyn Persichetti of any wrongdoing after considering a manslaughter charge after she shot an off-duty Adams County deputy, also in Jan. 2019.