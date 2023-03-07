Open in App
San Diego, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

Mountain West coaches give Aztecs defensive player of the year — but it's a different one from media awards

By Mark Zeigler,

3 days ago

SDSU's Nathan Mensah, shown here holding the Mountain West trophy, was named defensive player of the year by the coaches for a second straight season. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The coaches have spoken.

A day after the Mountain West media released its postseason awards , the conference’s coaches announced theirs and gave slightly more love to champions San Diego State. Instead of defensive player of the year and one all-conference player from the media, the Aztecs got defensive player of the year and three all-conference selections from the coaches.

The twist is that it wasn’t the same defensive player of the year. The media picked junior guard Lamont Butler; the coaches picked fifth-year senior Nathan Mensah for a second straight season. It is the sixth time an Aztecs has been named the conference's top defender.

Fellow fifth-year senior Matt Bradley was a first team all-conference selection from both. The coaches also placed Butler and Mensah on the third team.

Unlike the media, the coaches select an all-defensive team of five players. Butler and Mensah were both on that, too.

“It means we’ve got a pretty good defensive team,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “It plays to the culture of our program, where defense wins. We’ve won on the road, and you’ve got to travel defense to win on the road. We travel defense.”

So who's better: Butler or Mensah?

Butler: "I feel like I defend well. But Nate won it last year too so it’s hard to compete with him. His presence is big, so I’ll probably say Nate.”

Mensah: "I would say this year, Lamont is. Lamont has proven to everyone that he can hold his own against any guard in the league."

The only other difference among individual awards was newcomer of the year. The coaches picked Oregon State transfer Jarod Lucas of Nevada a day after the media tabbed Wichita State transfer Morris Udeze from New Mexico.

Everything else was the same: San Jose State guard Omari Moore as player of the year, San Jose State’s Tim Miles as coach of the year (an award named after former SDSU coach Steve Fisher), Nevada’s Darrion Williams as freshman of the year and Utah State’s Dan Akin as sixth man of the year.

The coaches selected an 18-man all-conference team (the media named 15), with six players each on the first, second and third teams.

First team: Moore, Bradley, Tyson Degenhart (Boise State), Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State), Jamal Mashburn Jr. (New Mexico) and Steven Ashworth (Utah State).

Second team: Lucas, Max Rice (Boise State), Kenan Blackshear (Nevada), Jaelen House (New Mexico), EJ Harkless (UNLV) and Hunter Maldonado (Wyoming).

Third team: Butler, Mensah, Udeze, Jake Heidbreder (Air Force), Marcus Shaver Jr. (Boise State) and Will Baker Jr. (Nevada).

“We definitely have a lot of good players on the team,” senior guard Adam Seiko said. “Our bench is really deep. Everyone is productive. We won the league, so I think that says the most. The awards are cool and all, but at the end of the day, when we go to our pro careers, we’re all going to eat because we’re all known for winning. That’s the most important thing.”

Tying Jimmer

Seiko was part of his 112 th career win Saturday, which extended his school record and tied him with BYU great Jimmer Fredette for most by a Mountain West player in all games. He’ll get at least two chances to break it, starting Thursday in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament against either Colorado State or Fresno State.

“It’s a big deal,” Seiko said. “Winning is an important thing in basketball. Being known for winning makes you a pretty special person. I didn’t know I was that close, to be tied with Jimmer Fredette, one of the best ever to play in the Mountain West and one of the legendary players in college basketball.

“It’s an honor, for sure. I don’t take it for granted. I’m glad I have that attached to my name, because I want to be known as a winner wherever I go.”

Fredette played 139 games in four seasons at BYU. Seiko got a fifth playing season because of COVID but has appeared in only six more games.

Tournament time

The Mountain West tournament begins Wednesday with three “play-in” games at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas: eighth-seeded Colorado State vs. 9 Fresno State at 11 a.m., 7 UNLV vs. 10 Air Force at 1:30 p.m. and 6 New Mexico vs. 11 Wyoming at 4 p.m.

As the No. 1 seed, the Aztecs get the most time-friendly schedule: the first quarterfinal Thursday at noon against the 8-9 winner and the first semifinal Friday at 6:30 p.m. If they win, they have slightly longer rest before Saturday’s 3 p.m. final on CBS.

The Aztecs swept the Rams during the regulation season, winning in overtime in Fort Collins on Jan. 18 and 77-58 at Viejas Arena on Feb. 21. They beat Fresno State in their only meeting this season, 45-43 in an ugly game at the Save Mart Center on Feb. 15.

The Kenpom metric predicts a 70-68 win by Colorado State.

UNLV suspension

UNLV will play Air Force without starting point guard Keshon Gilbert, who was assessed a one-game suspension by the conference after he was ejected in Saturday's season finale at Nevada. Gilbert made contact with his head in a confrontation with Nevada's Tre Coleman early in the first half, and the conference deemed it serious enough to warrant a one-game suspension on top of the ejection.

There is some debate how much contact Gilbert made and whether it rises to the level of missing essentially two games.

"It’s something you can’t do,” Rebels coach Kevin Kruger told Las Vegas media. “We sat down, talked about it, discussed it. Nobody feels worse and like he kind of let his team down than Keshon.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

