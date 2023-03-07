Open in App
Brownsville, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Survivors in Mexico kidnapping transported to Texas hospital

By Steven Masso,

3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The two surviving Americans involved in a deadly kidnapping in Matamoros, Mexico have been transported to a Brownsville hospital for treatment, authorities say.

Official: 2 Americans dead after being abducted in Mexico

Video from NBC News shows two Brownsville ambulances being escorted by law enforcement from the Veterans International Bridge this morning. The ambulances were seen leaving Veterans International Bridge on the U.S. side of the border. The two surviving witnesses were then transported to Valley Regional Medical Center, authorities say.

Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral

Tamaulipas Gov. Americo Villarreal said the other two Americans that were caught in the cartel shootout were found dead, a report from the Associated Press stated.

On Sunday, the FBI announced it was searching for the four missing U.S. citizens. According to the AP, a relative of one of the kidnapped said the group traveled together from South Carolina so that one of them could get a tummy tuck from a Matamoros doctor.

Van ISD: ‘There does not appear to be a credible threat’ regarding lockdown

On the day of their kidnapping, a video circulating on social media showed several individuals being loaded into the back of a pickup truck by armed men.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in connection to the kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros.

Mariana Tumlinson, spokeswoman for Valley Regional Hospital, said the hospital will not be commenting on the condition of the kidnapped patients.

