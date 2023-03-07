Open in App
Michigan State
WLNS

Pro-life group rescinds support of GOP lawmakers for voting against abortion ban

By Skyler Ashley,

3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Right to Life Michigan Political Action Committee has taken back its endorsement of two lawmakers after they voted to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

Republican State Representatives Donni Steele and Thomas Kuhn voted on March 2 to pass a repeal of the 1931 abortion law, going against Michigan GOP party lines.

The bill is now heading to the Michigan Senate.

“By voting to repeal our current abortion law and thus legalize the abortion of children fully capable of living outside the womb, they have broken their pre-election promise to uphold human dignity. For this reason, the RLM-PAC Board has rescinded the previous endorsements of both Representative Kuhn and Representative Steele,” Right to Life wrote in a press release.

