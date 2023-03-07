Open in App
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford man gets 4 years for domestic assault

By Allison Shinskey,

3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man received a state prison sentence Friday for attacking and strangling his girlfriend back in June 2021, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Abdul Yakubu, 36, pleaded guilty to charges of strangulation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and domestic assault and battery. He was sentenced to four years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised probation.

The DA’s office said the victim’s neighbor called 911 and police arrived to find her with bruises on her face and neck, as well as damage to the front doorframe.

The woman told police that Yakubu had physically assaulted her before leaving the apartment, then came back, kicked in the door and assaulted her a second time.

Yakubu has served multiple sentences for domestic violence, according to the DA’s office, and he’s had several restraining orders filed against him by three different victims.

“This defendant has a history of serious violence against women and has already served prison time,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “He is clearly a danger to women and needs to be kept off the streets to protect them.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

