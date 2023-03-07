Open in App
Sheer Element: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Trio That Stuns The Coaches

By Avery Thompson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vqu4n_0lAoHsQv00
Image Credit: NBC
  • Sheer Element is a singing trio.
  • Sheer Element’s Blind Audition airs on March 7.
  • Sheer Element features a former Voice contestant.

Could another trio end up winning The Voice? Season 23 is making it seem more and more likely! Sheer Element takes the stage on March 7, stand the group showcases their immense talent with an epic performance.

So, who is Sheer Element? Who makes up this talented group? Here’s what you need to know about the group competing to win The Voice.

1. Sheer Element gets a 3-chair turn.

Sheer Element performs a gorgeous rendition of Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” for their Blind Audition. The group harmonizes perfectly together. Chance the Rapper is the first to turn his red chair, followed by Niall Horan. Kelly Clarkson turns her red chair at the last second. “As an overall presentation, it was just insane,” Chance tells the trio. Niall points out that he’s been in a group — the one and only One Direction — and believes they could work very well together.

2. Sheer Element features a Voice alum.

When Kelly turns her red chair, she comes face-to-face with former Team Kelly singer Jej Vinson. Jej is part of Sheer Element and previously competed as a solo artist in The Voice season 16. Sheer Element also includes Izzy Kaye and Tabon Ward.

3. The trio met in college.

Jej, Izzy, and Tabon started working together while studying at The University of Southern California, according to their official website. They realized they could be a trio when their cover of Ariana Grande’s “Only 1” went viral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsSrn_0lAoHsQv00
Sheer Element on ‘The Voice.’ (NBC)

4. Sheer Element has performed several successful covers.

As Sheer Element, the trio has dedicated themselves to performing stunning covers of hit songs. They’ve tackled “How Deep Is Your Love” by the Bee Gees, “The Prayer” by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli, and more. In November 2022, the group revealed they had over 730,000 streams of their music.

5. Sheer Element has gone viral on TikTok.

Sheer Element has a joint TikTok account. They’ve garnered over 1.3 million likes. Their cover of “How Deep Is Your Love” has over 1 million views.

