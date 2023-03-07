Five Wichita Falls trailblazers honored for Women’s History Month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Councilors are honoring five women who were trailblazers in our community all month long.

For Women’s History Month, the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture had local artist Aaron Soto , create portraits of five women who broke barriers in Wichita Falls. Those women were Arthur Bea Williams, Delfina Palacios Martinez, Charlye Farris, Myrtle Hirshi Ledford, and Kay Yeager.

Myrtle Hirshi Ledford the first female city councilor in Wichita Falls. Portrait by local artist Aaron Soto for the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture. Charlye Farris the first female African American attorney in Texas and female attorney to practice in Wichita Falls. Portrait by local artist Aaron Soto for the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture. Delfina Palacios Martinez the first Hispanic teacher and principal for Wichita Falls ISD. Portrait by local artist Aaron Soto for the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture. Kay Yeager the first female mayor of the City of Wichita Falls. Portrait by local artist Aaron Soto for the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture. Arthur Bea Williams First African American female mayor, Wichita County judge, and justice of the peace. Portrait by local artist Aaron Soto for the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.

Yeager was in attendance as the mayor read off a proclamation. The research behind these portraits came from Becky Trammell and Elizabeth B. Hawley, who wrote Women of Wichita County Texas: Stories About Remarkable Women. You can purchase it at the Museum of North Texas History.

The portraits will be on display at City Hall and the Wichita Falls Public Library until the end of the month.

