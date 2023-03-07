Woman arrested in Fayette County after 12 kilos of cocaine found in her car

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was arrested in Fayette County after 12 kilos of cocaine was found in her car during a traffic stop, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Johanna Mendoza-Cuellar, 36, was arrested for felony drug possession on March 4.

Cuellar was stopped on I-10 in Fayette County by a sergeant with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office narcotics canine unit around 11:55 a.m. for a traffic violation.

After speaking to the driver and passenger, the sergeant noticed “many criminal indicators” and got consent to search the vehicle.

Canine Kolt was deployed to conduct an air sweep of the vehicle, and he alerted to an odor of illegal narcotics coming from under the vehicle, according to a release from FCSO.

Approximately 12 kilos of cocaine were found concealed in an aftermarket compartment built into the exhaust tunnel. According to FCSO, the estimated street value is around $480,000.

The driver, Cuellar, was arrested and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center. FCSO did not say if the passenger will also face charges.

