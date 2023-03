Indy announces $1.1 billion in infrastructure projects

You might be seeing more of these signs in 2023, but it’ll be worth it. Photo by INDYtoday team

The highlights

West Michigan Street Road Diet — a long-overdue major bicycle infrastructure project on the near west side .

project on the . Nickel Plate Trail conversion — a multi-use trail from 42nd Street to 96th Street , connecting communities along the Monon and Nickel Plate Trails .

, connecting communities along the . Indianapolis Cultural Trail 2.0 — this is where the biggest portion of funding is going with a predicted construction cost of over $17 million for multimodal path and greenway construction.

is going with a predicted construction cost of over for multimodal path and greenway construction. Keystone Avenue South Stormwater Outfall — at almost $16.5 million , this is the second costliest project and will improve drainage of a historically underserved neighborhood .

We’re ready to see the Cultural Trail extend even further this year. | Photo by INDYtoday team

By the numbers

16 bridge rehab projects

bridge rehab projects Nearly 66,000 linear ft of new sidewalk

of new sidewalk More than 82,000 linear ft of repaired sidewalk

of repaired sidewalk 200+ lane miles of street rehab

of street rehab 1,191 new ADA ramps

new ADA ramps ~100,000 linear ft of new trails

of new trails Almost 74,000 linear ft of new storm sewers

The city announced its construction plans for the, which will include thousands of feet in, along with a number ofprojects.You can access the full list here , but we’re breaking down some of the most noteworthy projects:We knowhave been at the top of your priority lists for months. You can revisit our story onand how much money is going toward strip-patching here