Indy announces $1.1 billion in infrastructure projects
3 days ago
The city announced its construction plans for the next several years , which will include thousands of feet in new and repaired sidewalks and trails , along with a number of stormwater infrastructure projects. Here’s what you need to know about the $1.1 billion five-year plan.
The highlights
You can access the full list here , but we’re breaking down some of the most noteworthy projects:
We’ve been listening, Hoosiers. We know potholes have been at the top of your priority lists for months. You can revisit our story on how to report them and how much money is going toward strip-patching here .
