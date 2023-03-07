Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
6AM City

Indy announces $1.1 billion in infrastructure projects

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6E2A_0lAoGVZn00

You might be seeing more of these signs in 2023, but it’ll be worth it.

Photo by INDYtoday team

The city announced its construction plans for the next several years , which will include thousands of feet in new and repaired sidewalks and trails , along with a number of stormwater infrastructure projects.
Here’s what you need to know about the $1.1 billion five-year plan.

The highlights

You can access the full list here , but we’re breaking down some of the most noteworthy projects:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VL5Dk_0lAoGVZn00

We’re ready to see the Cultural Trail extend even further this year. | Photo by INDYtoday team

By the numbers

  • 16 bridge rehab projects
  • Nearly 66,000 linear ft of new sidewalk
  • More than 82,000 linear ft of repaired sidewalk
  • 200+ lane miles of street rehab
  • 1,191 new ADA ramps
  • ~100,000 linear ft of new trails
  • Almost 74,000 linear ft of new storm sewers
We’ve been listening, Hoosiers. We know
potholes have been at the top of your priority lists for months. You can revisit our story on how to report them and how much money is going toward strip-patching here .
