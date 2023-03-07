Shapiro proposes increasing minimum SNAP benefit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says his budget addresses food insecurity among seniors and people with disabilities.

Shapiro says the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would receive a $16 million increase in his proposed budget.

The minimum benefit would increase by 52%, according to Shapiro.

“It shouldn’t be OK to anyone here, especially when we’re talking about a $44 billion budget, that people are going to bed hungry and kids are going all day without a meal,” said Shapiro.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture began offering the increased benefit in April 2020 in response to surging unemployment after the COVID-19 pandemic swept over the country, however the federal program ended in March 2023..

The result is that depending on the politics of a state, individuals and families in need find themselves eligible for significantly different levels of help buying food.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.