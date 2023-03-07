Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Shapiro proposes increasing minimum SNAP benefit

By George Stockburger,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDhe5_0lAoDVTA00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says his budget addresses food insecurity among seniors and people with disabilities.

Shapiro says the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would receive a $16 million increase in his proposed budget.

The minimum benefit would increase by 52%, according to Shapiro.

“It shouldn’t be OK to anyone here, especially when we’re talking about a $44 billion budget, that people are going to bed hungry and kids are going all day without a meal,” said Shapiro.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture began offering the increased benefit in April 2020 in response to surging unemployment after the COVID-19 pandemic swept over the country, however the federal program ended in March 2023..

The result is that depending on the politics of a state, individuals and families in need find themselves eligible for significantly different levels of help buying food.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
This Is The Best Place To Retire In Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Local business owners react to Pennsylvania minimum wage increase proposal
Lancaster, PA3 days ago
485,000 Philly residents are seeing their food assistance slashed as extra SNAP benefits expire. Here’s what that means.
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy