Florida Republicans Move to Ban Abortions After Six Weeks

A Florida Republican has introduced a bill that would ban abortion at six weeks. If passed, the highly restrictive law would ban the procedure before many even know they’re pregnant, essentially acting as a total ban. It does include exemptions for rape and incest, but only up until the 15th week of pregnancy—and victims would have to prove they were a victim of sexual assault by providing a restraining order, police report, medical record, or “other court order or documentation.” When asked about the bill after a speech Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he thinks “those exceptions are sensible.” “Like I said, we welcome pro-life legislation,” he added. Florida already has abortion restrictions in place, currently banning the procedure at 15 weeks with exceptions for fetuses with fatal abnormalities and if the mother’s life is at risk. Current Florida law has no exceptions for rape or incest.

