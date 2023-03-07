Open in App
Irvine, CA
Orange Coast Magazine

Tanaka Farms Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary at University Drive

By Colette Nguyen,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbNoY_0lAoBD2a00
Today, fourth-generation farmer Kenny Tanaka manages the thriving agritourism business in Irvine. Photograph by Geoffrey Ragatz

For the family-owned and operated farm, 2023 marks 25 years at the University Drive location in Irvine and 83 years as Tanaka Farms. On March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the farm will commemorate its 25th anniversary with 25 cent entry, wagon rides, games, arts and crafts, food, and a 25% off discount at the Produce Market Stand and gift shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCtcJ_0lAoBD2a00
Emily Eum, 4, eyes her harvest at Tanaka Farms’ Produce Market Stand in Irvine. Photograph by Catherine Eum

The 25th anniversary ceremony will start at 10 a.m., followed by a Taiko performance and speeches from farmers Kenny and Glenn Tanaka. Games will be provided throughout the day, including kids’ ATV tractor rides, farmer mini golf, rubber duck races, scarecrow basketball, and ring toss.

Make sure to bring cash or quarters as credit cards will not be accepted for 25 cent purchases. Learn more and reserve a $5 parking pass at tanakafarms.com/25years .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGgf3_0lAoBD2a00
Photograph Courtesy of Tanaka Farms

The post Tanaka Farms Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary at University Drive appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

