Tanaka Farms Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary at University Drive

For the family-owned and operated farm, 2023 marks 25 years at the University Drive location in Irvine and 83 years as Tanaka Farms. On March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the farm will commemorate its 25th anniversary with 25 cent entry, wagon rides, games, arts and crafts, food, and a 25% off discount at the Produce Market Stand and gift shop.

The 25th anniversary ceremony will start at 10 a.m., followed by a Taiko performance and speeches from farmers Kenny and Glenn Tanaka. Games will be provided throughout the day, including kids’ ATV tractor rides, farmer mini golf, rubber duck races, scarecrow basketball, and ring toss.

Make sure to bring cash or quarters as credit cards will not be accepted for 25 cent purchases. Learn more and reserve a $5 parking pass at tanakafarms.com/25years .

