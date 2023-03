Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl, last seen in south Bakersfield By BakersfieldNow Staff, 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing, at-risk 15-year-old girl.... ...