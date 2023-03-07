Boil order issued for portions of Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A boil order has been issued for customers in Madison County.

The order comes from the Madison County Water Facilities Board and affects customers on Highway 74 west of Huntsville and portions of Highway 23 south of Huntsville.

The Board says water service could be interrupted all of this afternoon.

Customers should briskly boil any water used for drinking or food preparation for one minute prior to use and all ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice

For more details, visit mcwfb.com/alerts?id=72561 .

