Amid Former Township Official’s Objection, Mt. Laurel Council Moves Forward With New Municipal Building

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — A former Mount Laurel Township Manager and Clerk unsuccessfully pleaded with the Township Council Monday evening to rethink their decision to move many of the Township’s offices from 100 Mount Laurel Road to 750 Centerton Road.

Pat Halbe, that former Township official, made her comments as the Township Council discussed two ordinances that would allow the municipality to move forward with relocating many of the Township’s offices to that 750 Centerton Road location.

The first ordinance allows the Township to acquire the lot at 750 Centerton Road. The second ordinance allows for an appropriation of approximately $6 million to be allocated toward purchasing the building that is at that site.

Halbe said that the “remote location” of the 750 Centerton Road site near Exit 43 of Interstate 295 makes the Township moving there “probably the worst idea I've ever heard of.”

She suggested that some Township offices move to Laurel House to free up space at the 100 Mount Laurel Road location. Doing so, according to Halbe, “would keep everything in one location. People liked the convenience of being able to go to the municipal building, to the library, to the post office …. all here in one location.”

Mount Laurel’s Mayor Stephen Steglik disagreed with Halbe’s assessment regarding the amount of space available at the 100 Mount Laurel location.

“We are genuinely bursting at the seams,” Steglik said. “It was a tough decision. But I think it’s a good decision to have a new building [and] a new community space for all Mount Laurel residents.”

Halbe also said many Mount Laurel Township residents do not know about the 750 Centerton Road location. She added that many other residents are also opposed to the new location.

“A lot of people don't know about it because it was [discussed] after the closed session last meeting,” she said. “And from what I've read, or what I've heard from others who did hear about it, they're not in agreement with it and are not happy about it.”

After Halbe’s comments, the Council unanimously passed the two ordinances allowing the municipality to move forward with the Centerton Road location.

The 750 Centerton Road location sits amid several other buildings occupied by Lockheed Martin within the Laurel Creek Corporate Center, and the Laurel Creek Country Club is located directly across the street.

Steglik, Mount Laurel Township’s Council and Administration had previously announced that the 750 Centerton Road location will become the new home of the Township’s offices for its clerk/registrar, tax collector and tax assessor. The 750 Centerton Road location will also house the departments of Community Development, Construction, Court, Public Works, Recreation and the offices of Council.

According to the Township officials, the 100 Mount Laurel Road location will remain the home of the

municipality’s Police Department.

