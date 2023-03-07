Red Bank Council Agenda - “Additional Funds for Borough Operations” Up for Resolution

RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank council will hold a hybrid (online and in-person), regular meeting this Wednesday, March 8, 6:30pm, at Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth Street.

Highlights of the Agenda

Temporary Budget Appropriations

A resolution to provide additional funds for Borough operations. See Agenda, scroll down to see details of budget increases.

Payment of Bills

A resolution for the payment of bills for over $4.1 million.

3% Transient Accommodation Tax

An introduction ordinance on a “3% Transient Accommodation Tax,” is scheduled for discussion.

At the March 3 Special Council meeting where a majority overroad Mayor Portman’s veto on the short-term rental ordinance, councilman Michael Ballard asked to table this proposed ordinance that was on that meeting’s agenda.

Passenger Vans Purchase

By resolution, the borough will purchase two, 12-seat passenger vans in the amount of $71,546 for use by the Parks and Recreation Department.

DPW Vehicle Purchase

By resolution, the borough will purchase four, F-250 Supercab XLT trucks in the amount of $198,582 for use by Department of Public Works.

To read the complete agenda that includes all related documents, click HERE.

ZOOM Access

To access the meeting via ZOOM, click on the HERE for the borough’s website, then click on “Agendas & Minutes,” scroll down to the “Mayor & Council” meeting you want, then click on the “TV” icon under “Media.”

Council Meeting Public Comment Protocols

Speakers are allotted 5 minutes for questions and may ask follow-up questions.

The mayor or whoever the question is directed to, will provide an answer to the question(s). Council members wishing to ask a question of the speaker (either a public participant or member of the dais) may request to do so through the mayor.

To read the Protocol Policy, click HERE.

Support Red Bank Small Businesses!

Please Support our Sponsors!

TAPinto Red Bank is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising – 47% of our readers have purchased a product or service from a TAPinto advertiser!

If you enjoyed this article, please “Like” and “Follow” us on the TAPinto Red Bank Facebook page, and sign up for our daily e-news so you’ll never miss what’s happening in Red Bank!

And please share this article with your friends and family!



