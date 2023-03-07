Open in App
Somers, NY
Community Mourns Irwin Schriro

By Carol Reif,

5 days ago

SOMERS, N.Y. - The Somers Volunteer Fire Department is in mourning for ex-chief, ex-commissioner, and life member Irwin Schriro, who died on Sunday, March 5, after a short illness.

He was 63.

Schriro joined the SVFD in 1987 and was an active member for 36 years. He was chief from 1999-2001 and again from 2011-2014.

According to a post on the SVFD website, Schriro was highly respected because of his knowledge and experience, his friendly demeanor, and his willingness to help others.

He had just finished qualifying a new driver on her first piece of fire apparatus.

Schriro was active in the Red Knights and loved scuba diving. He served for many years as the SVFD’s scuba team lieutenant.

Expressing condolences to Schriro’s family, the SVFD said he “will be deeply missed.”

Services will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Joseph Smith Funeral Home, located at 692 Route 6 in Mahopac. A Fire Department Service will be held at 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQktJ_0lAo7FPT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4915oe_0lAo7FPT00

