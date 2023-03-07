Open in App
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Looking for a job? Hartsfield-Jackson looking to fill more 2,300 positions

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340ld0_0lAo6v0Q00

One of the world’s busiest airports is helping to hire over 2,300 people for several open positions.

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will hold its career fair on Wednesday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will take place at the airport’s domestic terminal atrium.

The airport has more than 2,300 open roles including management, cargo, maintenance, and concessions.

Participating companies include:

  • City of Atlanta
  • City of Atlanta Department of Aviation
  • City of Atlanta Police Department
  • City of Atlanta Fire Department
  • Concessionaires — Food and Retail
  • Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
  • Airline Partners
  • Airport Services
  • Car Rental Companies

