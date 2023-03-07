Looking for a job? Hartsfield-Jackson looking to fill more 2,300 positions

One of the world’s busiest airports is helping to hire over 2,300 people for several open positions.

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will hold its career fair on Wednesday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will take place at the airport’s domestic terminal atrium.

The airport has more than 2,300 open roles including management, cargo, maintenance, and concessions.

Participating companies include:

City of Atlanta

City of Atlanta Department of Aviation

City of Atlanta Police Department

City of Atlanta Fire Department

Concessionaires — Food and Retail

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Airline Partners

Airport Services

Car Rental Companies

