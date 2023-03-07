Looking for a job? Hartsfield-Jackson looking to fill more 2,300 positions

One of the world’s busiest airports is helping to hire over 2,300 people for several open positions.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]
The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will hold its career fair on Wednesday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will take place at the airport’s domestic terminal atrium.
TRENDING STORIES:
The airport has more than 2,300 open roles including management, cargo, maintenance, and concessions.
Participating companies include:
- City of Atlanta
- City of Atlanta Department of Aviation
- City of Atlanta Police Department
- City of Atlanta Fire Department
- Concessionaires — Food and Retail
- Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
- Airline Partners
- Airport Services
- Car Rental Companies
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]
IN OTHER NEWS:
Comments / 0