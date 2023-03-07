Open in App
Greenville, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Wrong-way driver on I-90 almost hits police car

By Ben Mitchell,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UY7us_0lAo5pfr00

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — At around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, State Police avoided a head-on collision with a 2004 Subaru Legacy driving the wrong way in the eastbound lane of I-90. The Subaru stopped in the center median, and the driver attempted to flee on foot.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Police apprehended the driver and identified him as Conor T. Moan, 25, of Greenville. There was also a passenger in the Subaru who was not charged. Moan had a revoked non-driver ID, and was intoxicated. Moan also had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years.

He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and Reckless Driving. He was turned over to a sober third party and issued tickets returnable to the Town of Rotterdam Court on March 30.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rotterdam, NY newsLocal Rotterdam, NY
Wrong way driver in Rotterdam charged with DWI
Rotterdam, NY2 days ago
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest for Rotterdam woman
Rotterdam, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SP: Clifton Park man drives high in car full of drugs
Clifton Park, NY13 hours ago
Truck pulled from Hudson River being investigated as stolen vehicle
Troy, NY13 hours ago
Police: Man found with crack cocaine during Albany traffic stop
Albany, NY9 hours ago
Dive teams, Troy Police on scene after truck found submerged in Hudson River
Troy, NY13 hours ago
ACSO: Albany traffic stop nets cocaine, arrest
Albany, NY14 hours ago
Police: Body found in abandoned Troy house
Troy, NY2 hours ago
Police investigate a robbery at Glenville Speedway
Glenville, NY1 day ago
MCSO: Amsterdam man breaks phone, trashes car in fight
Amsterdam, NY17 hours ago
ACSO: Albany man arrested for driving stolen car
Albany, NY2 days ago
Crash on I-87 Northway southbound: lanes reopened
Colonie, NY1 day ago
New York State Police Searching for Albany Individual, Do You Know This Person?
Albany, NY15 hours ago
Gilboa man arrested in Schoharie car crash
Schoharie, NY3 days ago
PPD: Juveniles flee in car, found with heroin, firearms
Pittsfield, MA1 day ago
Glenville convenience store robbed
Glenville, NY1 day ago
WATCH: NYS troopers save dog from house fire
Johnstown, NY6 hours ago
VSP: Bennington dad intentionally injures 1 year old
Bennington, VT1 day ago
Bergen Drug Detectives Nab Albany Driver Near GWB After Stolen Car Chase
Fort Lee, NJ2 days ago
Albany narcotics investigation leads to three arrests
Albany, NY1 day ago
NYSP: Greenfield woman arrested after welfare check
Clifton Park, NY3 days ago
Two juveniles arraigned on drugs and guns charges
Pittsfield, MA9 hours ago
NYSP: Cambridge man intentionally hits car with kids inside
Cambridge, NY3 days ago
Police arrest three Catskill Middle School students
Catskill, NY1 day ago
Vermont Father Facing Charges for Intentionally Injuring Infant Child
Bennington, VT1 day ago
Southbound lanes of the Northway back open after crash near Colonie Center
Colonie, NY1 day ago
Police investigating abandoned cat case
Albany, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy