Lineup announced for new Hudson Valley music festival

BETHEL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A new music festival is making its way to the Hudson Valley this summer. The Catbird Music Festival will take place August 19 and 20 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County.
The festival grounds is the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Festival. The Lumineers and Tyler Childers are headlining the event.
Lineup
August 19
- The Lumineers
- The War on Drugs
- Band of Horses
- Trampled by Turtles
- Margo Price
- James Bay
- Johnnyswim
- Adia Victoria
- 49 Winchester
- Briscoe
- John R. Miller
August 20
- Tyler Childers
- Trey Anastasio Band
- Dispatch
- Charley Crockett
- Amos Lee
- Morgan Wade
- Celisse
- Allison Russell
- The Soul Rebels
- Eggy
- Madeline Edwards
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Catbird Music Festival website .
