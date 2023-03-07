Lineup announced for new Hudson Valley music festival

BETHEL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A new music festival is making its way to the Hudson Valley this summer. The Catbird Music Festival will take place August 19 and 20 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County.

The festival grounds is the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Festival. The Lumineers and Tyler Childers are headlining the event.

Lineup

August 19

The Lumineers

The War on Drugs

Band of Horses

Trampled by Turtles

Margo Price

James Bay

Johnnyswim

Adia Victoria

49 Winchester

Briscoe

John R. Miller

August 20

Tyler Childers

Trey Anastasio Band

Dispatch

Charley Crockett

Amos Lee

Morgan Wade

Celisse

Allison Russell

The Soul Rebels

Eggy

Madeline Edwards

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Catbird Music Festival website .

