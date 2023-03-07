Open in App
Sullivan County, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Lineup announced for new Hudson Valley music festival

By Sara Rizzo,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xGxz_0lAo4mEh00

BETHEL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A new music festival is making its way to the Hudson Valley this summer. The Catbird Music Festival will take place August 19 and 20 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The festival grounds is the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Festival. The Lumineers and Tyler Childers are headlining the event.

Lineup

August 19

  • The Lumineers
  • The War on Drugs
  • Band of Horses
  • Trampled by Turtles
  • Margo Price
  • James Bay
  • Johnnyswim
  • Adia Victoria
  • 49 Winchester
  • Briscoe
  • John R. Miller
518 Donuts in Troy closes its doors

August 20

  • Tyler Childers
  • Trey Anastasio Band
  • Dispatch
  • Charley Crockett
  • Amos Lee
  • Morgan Wade
  • Celisse
  • Allison Russell
  • The Soul Rebels
  • Eggy
  • Madeline Edwards

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Catbird Music Festival website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fantastic: 24-Hour Diner Finally Returning to Kingston, New York
Kingston, NY12 hours ago
Alice in Wonderland takes stage in Kingston after pandemic delay
Kingston, NY13 hours ago
Actor, ‘Lifetime Learner’ Stole From Upstate New York Diner, Cops
Kingston, NY15 hours ago
Weezer headlining new Catskills music festival
Windham, NY2 days ago
Huge Toy Show Returns to Newburgh, New York
Newburgh, NY1 day ago
‘Liars’ Return for Filming in Newburgh, NY Looking For Extras
Newburgh, NY2 days ago
Enjoy pancakes, maple sugaring, and more at Maple Fest!
Olivebridge, NY2 days ago
Food Network finalist debuts downtown Peekskill restaurant
Peekskill, NY1 day ago
Update: Hudson Valley Woman Killed By Upstate New York Man Tagged In Father’s Day Post
Rhinebeck, NY1 day ago
Best restaurants in Poughkeepsie, according to Yelp
Poughkeepsie, NY1 day ago
Make a Difference: Fundraising Event Being Held at Mahoney’s In Poughkeepsie
Poughkeepsie, NY1 day ago
WATCH: Mysterious Streaks of Light and Orbs Spotted Over Marlboro, NY
Marlboro, NY14 hours ago
Popular New Paltz Business Sold, But This Time It’s Good News
New Paltz, NY2 days ago
Elusive Animal Has Been Caught and Tagged in New York
Cornwall, NY2 days ago
7 Top Rated Auto Mechanics in Poughkeepsie, New York
Poughkeepsie, NY1 day ago
Mahopac Couples Pitch in to Create an Upstate Glamping Experience
Mahopac, NY1 day ago
What Happened: Threat To “Blow People Up” At HV School
Chester, NY1 day ago
Decades-Old ‘Mob Dumping Ground’ Found In Upstate New York
Ellenville, NY2 days ago
The New Eviction Law Dividing the Hudson Valley
Kingston, NY1 day ago
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Pothole Question
Spring Valley, NY1 day ago
Upcoming parking restrictions announced for Catskill
Catskill, NY9 hours ago
Bulk Grocery Store Coming to Poughkeepsie, New York
Poughkeepsie, NY5 hours ago
Elmira boys edged by Newburgh in states
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Upstate New York Official’s Awful Crime Leads To 22 Years In Jail
Wurtsboro, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy