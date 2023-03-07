Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay women’s basketball stumbles versus Cleveland State in Horizon League Championship 73-61

By Indiana Schilz,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1liPx3_0lAo4Xwg00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Junior guard Natalie McNeal led the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay women’s basketball team in scoring with 18 points and 13 rebounds, but it was not enough to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament as Cleveland State defeated the Phoenix 73-61.

The top two seeds in the Horizon League squared off in the championship, and it was Cleveland State who ultimately ended up going dancing after a great performance from senior guard Gabriella Smith, who finished with 19 points.

Fans watch Green Bay women’s basketball march their way to Horizon League finals

Green Bay started the Horizon League Championship with a first-quarter lead, but the team saw that dwindle away before halftime, where they trailed 34-28.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIXen_0lAo4Xwg00
    Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma (10) drives on Green Bay forward Jasmine Kondrakiewicz (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women’s tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M87py_0lAo4Xwg00
    Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma (10) grabs a loose ball over Green Bay guard Tatum Koenig (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women’s tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30n6cm_0lAo4Xwg00
    Green Bay guard Natalie McNeal (11) gets tied up with Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma (10) as they go for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women’s tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ru0Lg_0lAo4Xwg00
    Green Bay center Jenna Guyer (30) shoots over Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women’s tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLJ2k_0lAo4Xwg00
    Cleveland State guard Gabriella Smith (34) defends Green Bay guard Bailey Butler (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women’s tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwRdg_0lAo4Xwg00
    Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma (10) blocks the shot of Green Bay forward Jasmine Kondrakiewicz (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women’s tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYMJ2_0lAo4Xwg00
    Green Bay forward Jasmine Kondrakiewicz (21) looks to shoot over Cleveland State forward Amele Ngwafang (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women’s tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cleveland State continued putting pressure on Green Bay’s top scorer, senior Sydney Levy, who finished shooting a 3-11 from the floor with nine points. Levy isn’t to blame, as the entire team shot a measly 31.9% from the field, with the starters shooting a combined 13-49 (26%).

REPORTS: Packers give permission for Rodgers & New York Jets to talk

Despite falling short of an automatic NCAA Tournament bid, the Phoenix has a lot to be proud of. Green Bay finished the season 27-5 (18-2 CONF), the team’s best record since its last NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018.

Green Bay was projected to be a 13-seed, according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme but now will have to wait and see if they’ve done enough to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. If not, Green Bay will earn an automatic bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament after winning the Horizon League regular season title.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oshkosh men’s basketball team heading to Ohio for Sweet 16
Oshkosh, WI2 days ago
Division 3 State Tournament: Down goes one seed Waupun
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Hudson’s season ends at hands of defending state champs
Hudson, WI12 hours ago
Trail-blazing athletic trainer inspires women looking to pursue careers in sports
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Marching on: UW-Oshkosh men head to Ohio for Sweet 16
Oshkosh, WI2 days ago
Neenah junior Allie Ziebell named Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Player of the Year
Neenah, WI1 day ago
Local Teams With State And Sectional Basketball Games Tonight
Ashwaubenon, WI1 day ago
Fans watch Green Bay women’s basketball march their way to Horizon League finals
Green Bay, WI4 days ago
WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament expects to make local businesses millions
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
3 area teams head to state this weekend for WIAA girls basketball tournament
Wales, WI2 days ago
WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament Preview: Schedule, Computer Predictions, Scoreboard
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Audio recording devices will no longer be allowed in Green Bay city hall
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Late-season winter storm slams through NE Wisconsin
Manitowoc, WI22 hours ago
WBAY at 70: Bobby Nelson
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Manitowoc man prides himself on removing snow for others
Manitowoc, WI6 hours ago
City of Green Bay: “Carts cannot be placed on snowbanks”
Green Bay, WI3 days ago
“Fact of life here in Wisconsin,” Pothole season is upon us
Green Bay, WI4 days ago
Hometown Hero: U.S. Navy vet finds solace through equine therapy
Neenah, WI13 hours ago
Car struck by gunfire swerves into MCTS bus, crashes
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Lake Winnebago boater convicted in deaths of two women loses appeal
Neenah, WI2 days ago
Three Wisconsin wholesale dealers have licenses revoked, don’t appeal the decision
Beaver Dam, WI2 days ago
Man accused of trying to shoot co-worker at Oshkosh business
Oshkosh, WI1 day ago
Police searching for theft suspect
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Major Oshkosh Housing Project Is Under Fire
Oshkosh, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy