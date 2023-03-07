Open in App
Havelock, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

City of Havelock receives Blue Star Memorial Marker

By Jason O. Boyd,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbOFv_0lAo4Jpk00

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock unveiled its Blue Star Memorial Marker in a ceremony on March 2.

The marker was provided through assistance from the Trent Woods Garden Club, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26, and the City of Havelock Appearance Commission. The Blue Star Memorial is a tribute to all men and women that have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Garden clubs and other organizations could request approval by the NC Department of Transportation for Blue Star Markers in 1978.

There are 54 markers in North Carolina, including 19 at rest areas and welcome centers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Human trafficking nonprofit brings resources to ENC
New Bern, NC32 minutes ago
Area Death Notices - March 5, 6 & 7
Morehead City, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Retired Marine runs for veteran mental health
New Bern, NC6 hours ago
Beaufort County United Way seeks teams to build canned food sculptures
Washington, NC1 day ago
New Bern Historical Society presents Hallowed Ground Lantern Tour
New Bern, NC1 day ago
Women-owned businesses get spotlight in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC5 hours ago
New Bern Police captain expresses importance of women's role in workforce
New Bern, NC2 days ago
Dickinson Ave After Dark returns to Greenville on March 24
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Annual St. Patrick’s Festival back in Emerald Isle this weekend
Emerald Isle, NC1 day ago
NC General Assembly funding helps for affordable housing project in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC3 hours ago
Close call as pedestrian almost hit by train after ignored red light
Jacksonville, NC5 hours ago
Reporter’s Notebook: Sarah Gray Barr has always been on the move
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Brush fire at Camp Lejeune still active, 3,500 acres burned
Camp Lejeune, NC2 days ago
Local comic book store to celebrate its 45th anniversary in April
Greenville, NC8 hours ago
Funeral arrangements announced for Terry Holland
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Trophy trout caught in Blounts Creek
Blounts Creek, NC2 days ago
Morehead City fire involved railroad ties, officials say
Morehead City, NC2 days ago
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Questions surround ENC town's mixed drink referendum
Pink Hill, NC1 day ago
Kinston city officials gather for new park ribbon cutting
Kinston, NC3 days ago
Heating Up With Holly: What causes tides
Greenville, NC6 hours ago
Vehicle hits home in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC1 day ago
Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old boy in Craven County
New Bern, NC15 hours ago
Craven Community College looks to fill classroom voids through job fair
New Bern, NC1 day ago
Greenville pedestrians express safety concerns after a 9 year old was struck by a car and killed
Greenville, NC4 hours ago
Greenville loses in final four of BarstoolU’s ‘Best Bar Town’ contest
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Juvenile hit by vehicle, killed while crossing busy ENC intersection
Greenville, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy