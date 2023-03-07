Open in App
Los Alamos, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

St. Pius survives Los Alamos, on to semis

By Bradley Benson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfqTU_0lAo4Ix100

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the St. Pius and Los Alamos girls basketball teams met in February, there were not many points and the game was decided by two scores. When the Sartans and Hilltoppers met in the quarter-finals of the state tournament on Tuesday, the outcome wasn’t much different, with the black and gold winning 40-36.

2023 state basketball tournament brackets

After shooting on 1-6 from the field in the first quarter, St. Pius was able to turn it around and claw back into the game. In total, there were seven lead changes and four ties, but the Sartan defense stood tall at the end, helping the team advance to the semi-finals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZmY3_0lAo4Ix100

St. Pius will play Gallup on Thursday at 11:30 am.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albuquerque, NM newsLocal Albuquerque, NM
Pecos defeats Menaul for state title bid
Pecos, NM7 hours ago
Hope Christian back to the state finals
Albuquerque, NM23 hours ago
State Tournament Basketball: Thursday Recap
Rio Rancho, NM12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ATC advances to its ever first championship game
Santa Fe, NM10 hours ago
Albuquerque Academy advances to state championship
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Tohatchi wins 3A girls basketball championship
Tohatchi, NM3 hours ago
Taos completes comeback, defeats defending champ Highland
Taos, NM1 day ago
Pay it Forward military softball tournament happening this weekend
Albuquerque, NM8 hours ago
Lobo mens’ basketball hoping for a win against Utah State
Albuquerque, NM22 hours ago
Volcano Vista wins thriller vs Organ Mountain, advances to second straight title game
Albuquerque, NM21 hours ago
Hobbs advances to 6th straight title game with win over La Cueva
Hobbs, NM1 day ago
Los Lunas holds on at the buzzer, beats La Cueva
Los Lunas, NM2 days ago
Academy cruises to semi-finals with win over Deming
Deming, NM2 days ago
Sandia closes out Cleveland in overtime
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Sandia to play in state title game for first time in 20 years
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
State Tournament Basketball, Girls Quarterfinals recap
Rio Rancho, NM2 days ago
Budget stops Santa Fe from moving forward with indoor soccer team
Santa Fe, NM9 hours ago
New Mexico United players read to Albuquerque students
Albuquerque, NM23 hours ago
First girl’s high school champions honored by New Mexico Activities Association
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
Albuquerque High senior named Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
How to Watch: UNM vs. Utah State in Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Lobo men’s basketball hope to extend their season
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
What’s happening around New Mexico Mar. 10 – Mar. 16
Albuquerque, NM14 hours ago
Visitors say Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza needs upkeep
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
State basketball tournament: Boys first round recap
Albuquerque, NM5 days ago
UNM plans to redevelop University and Central property
Albuquerque, NM22 hours ago
New Hollywood billboard promotes Albuquerque as film destination
Albuquerque, NM22 hours ago
“Night at The Oscars” returns to the Lobo Theater
Albuquerque, NM8 hours ago
Four ‘underprepared’ hikers rescued on the La Luz trail
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Cleaning costs, New developments, Warm and windy, Major makeover, Special guests
Albuquerque, NM13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy