Ohio & West Virginia Elevated Wildfire Risk

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Ohio Law prohibits burning of trees, leaves, wood, etc. in the spring time from March 1st through May 31st.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

An elevated risk for wildfires has triggered the NWS in Pittsburgh to set a Hazardous Weather Outlook for all counties in the Ohio Valley.

A combination of breezy and dry conditions set the perfect tone for a wildfire to become out of control.

Sustained wind of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30mph are expected. It is encouraged to use caution when handling ignition sources, such as matches, machinery, or cigarettes near dry grass or twigs.

