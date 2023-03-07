Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
WTRF- 7News

Ohio & West Virginia Elevated Wildfire Risk

By Tyler Vangi,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RepOl_0lAo3jpz00

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Ohio Law prohibits burning of trees, leaves, wood, etc. in the spring time from March 1st through May 31st.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjvAx_0lAo3jpz00
Hazardous Weather Outlook

An elevated risk for wildfires has triggered the NWS in Pittsburgh to set a Hazardous Weather Outlook for all counties in the Ohio Valley.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

A combination of breezy and dry conditions set the perfect tone for a wildfire to become out of control.

Sustained wind of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30mph are expected. It is encouraged to use caution when handling ignition sources, such as matches, machinery, or cigarettes near dry grass or twigs.

For more weather stories like this click here!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Snow Drought Update for West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Norfolk Southern opening new center to train first responders
Bellevue, OH2 days ago
Ohio and West Virginia burn ban begins for the next three months
Marietta, OH4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
Toledo, OH15 hours ago
Winter is back: Are Northeast Ohioans ready?
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
3 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
3 Ohio Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Big, Wild ‘Cocaine Cat’ Found in Ohio… For Real
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Amtrak cancels Cardinal trains through West Virginia due to train derailment
Washington, DC2 days ago
What a $200K home looks like in different West Virginia cities
Clarksburg, WV3 days ago
Guinea pig from West Virginia needs your vote in Cadbury Bunny search
Terra Alta, WV2 days ago
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy