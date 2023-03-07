Open in App
San Diego Union-Tribune

Tuesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned RHPs Alvarado and Adam Wolf, C Dillon Dingler, INF Colt Keith, INF/OF Justyn-Henry Malloy and OF Julio Rodriguez to minor league camp. Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned INFs Michael Helman and Austin to minor league camp.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned LHPs Alberto Baldonado, Evan Lee and Francisco Perez, RHPs Gerardo Carrillo, Tommy Romero, C Brady Lindsly, Jackson Tetreault, Anthony Castro and Zach Brzykcy, INFs Lucius Fox and Erick Mejia and OFs Yasel Antuna, Donovan Casey and Derek Hill to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Joan Adon to Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed LB Lorenzo Carter to a two-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Dennard Wilson defensive backs coach.

CHICAGO BEARS — Tendered exclusive-rights contracts to DB Josh Blackwell and DL Andrew Brown.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Tendered exclusive-rights contracts to CB Thomas Graham and DT Ben Stille.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Bokondji Imama from Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm from Kalamazoo (ECHL) to Cleveland (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Will Zmolek to a one-year, entry-level contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Derrick Pouliot from San Jose (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Allen (ECHL) and traded him to Bakersfield.

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Acquired D Andrew Peski.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired LW Neil Shea.

COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired D Riley McCourt.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released D Nolan Valleau from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Released G Brody Claeys from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned F Xavier Parent to Adirondack (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Nick Hagglund to a one-year contract extension.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed M Abdoul Zanne.

National Women's Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Summer Yates to a two-year contract.

