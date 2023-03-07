Tuesday's Transactions

| BASEBALL
| Major League Baseball
| American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned RHPs Alvarado and Adam Wolf, C Dillon Dingler, INF Colt Keith, INF/OF Justyn-Henry Malloy and OF Julio Rodriguez to minor league camp. Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned INFs Michael Helman and Austin to minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned LHPs Alberto Baldonado, Evan Lee and Francisco Perez, RHPs Gerardo Carrillo, Tommy Romero, C Brady Lindsly, Jackson Tetreault, Anthony Castro and Zach Brzykcy, INFs Lucius Fox and Erick Mejia and OFs Yasel Antuna, Donovan Casey and Derek Hill to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Joan Adon to Rochester (IL).
| FOOTBALL
| National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed LB Lorenzo Carter to a two-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Dennard Wilson defensive backs coach.
CHICAGO BEARS — Tendered exclusive-rights contracts to DB Josh Blackwell and DL Andrew Brown.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Tendered exclusive-rights contracts to CB Thomas Graham and DT Ben Stille.
| HOCKEY
| National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Bokondji Imama from Tucson (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm from Kalamazoo (ECHL) to Cleveland (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Will Zmolek to a one-year, entry-level contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Derrick Pouliot from San Jose (AHL).
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Allen (ECHL) and traded him to Bakersfield.
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Acquired D Andrew Peski.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired LW Neil Shea.
COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired D Riley McCourt.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released D Nolan Valleau from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Released G Brody Claeys from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned F Xavier Parent to Adirondack (ECHL).
| SOCCER
| Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Nick Hagglund to a one-year contract extension.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed M Abdoul Zanne.
| National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Summer Yates to a two-year contract.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
