Let’s “maki” this week special with this special 🍣

Hey Cola, how’s the week so far?
If you’re already looking ahead to starting next week with a bang
, you’ll want to plan a Monday visit
to Boku Kitchen & Saloon
for Maki Monday
.
Whether you’re planning to stop in for lunch
or dinner, you can enjoy this all-day special
featuring:
Check out the menu
- $5 open-face Temaki handrolls
- $7 sushi donuts
- $4 saké bombs + half off saké
to see their entree options (we love the Steak and Broccoli) —
which are also available during lunch — and the cocktail menu (we recommend the Lychee Martini). Bonus
: Monday is the perfect
time to snag a parking spot in Boku’s free parking lot
(since neighboring restaurant Motor Supply is closed).* RESERVE A TABLE
