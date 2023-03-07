Open in App
6AM City

Let’s “maki” this week special with this special 🍣

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgaqr_0lAo3Efa00

The “best kept secret” on a Monday night in Soda City.

Photo provided by Boku Kitchen & Saloon

Hey Cola, how’s the week so far? If you’re already looking ahead to starting next week with a bang , you’ll want to plan a Monday visit to Boku Kitchen & Saloon for
Maki Monday .

Whether you’re planning to stop in for lunch or dinner, you can enjoy this all-day special featuring:
  • $5 open-face Temaki handrolls
  • $7 sushi donuts
  • $4 saké bombs + half off saké
Check out the menu to see their entree options (we love the Steak and Broccoli) — which are also available during lunch — and the cocktail menu (we recommend the Lychee Martini).

Bonus : Monday is the perfect
time to snag a parking spot in Boku’s free parking lot (since neighboring restaurant Motor Supply is closed).*

RESERVE A TABLE
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN3 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
16-Year-Old Girl Thought There Was An ‘Earthquake.’ Turns Out That It Was Pete Davidson Driving Into Her House
Beverly Hills, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy