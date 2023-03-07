COLAtoday's 2023 festival and annual events bracket
Friendly competition, anyone?
With the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments just around the corner, we’re joining the fun of bracket competitions with a face-off of our own . Not a sports fan? No worries. Our bracket will focus on a hot topic among locals. Last year, y’all helped us name the best brewery: Savage Craft Ale Works . Now, we need your help to decide Cola’s best festival or annual event .
In order to get our initial lineup of eight contestants, we want to know your favorite festivals and annual events around town. Tell us with this survey + stay tuned to learn how to participate in the tournament.
