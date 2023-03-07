Former Woodlake police officer sentenced for sexual assaults

A former law enforcement officer has been sentenced to prison for rape.

30-year-old Oscar Robles, a former Woodlake police officer, was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women while on duty in 2017 and 2018.

In both cases, Robles threatened to use his authority as a peace officer to arrest the victim if they did not comply with his demands.

In January of this year, he pleaded no contest to felony rape.

Tuesday morning, he was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison.

He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.