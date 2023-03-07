Open in App
Woodlake, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Former Woodlake police officer sentenced for sexual assaults

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4l5k_0lAo2xui00

A former law enforcement officer has been sentenced to prison for rape.

30-year-old Oscar Robles, a former Woodlake police officer, was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women while on duty in 2017 and 2018.

In both cases, Robles threatened to use his authority as a peace officer to arrest the victim if they did not comply with his demands.

In January of this year, he pleaded no contest to felony rape.

Tuesday morning, he was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison.

He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Woodlake, CA newsLocal Woodlake, CA
Woodlake neighborhoods flooded by overflowing creek during storm
Woodlake, CA26 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fresno County Coroner's Office identify Clovis woman who died suspiciously, investigation continues
Clovis, CA1 day ago
California Department of Justice investigating Fresno police shooting that killed suspect
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Merced man sentenced for making bombs, damaging property
Merced, CA3 days ago
Deputies identify victim in deadly Orange Cove shooting Friday night
Orange Cove, CA6 days ago
Two Fresno Police officers shoot, kill wanted suspect in Northwest Fresno
Fresno, CA5 days ago
3 hospitalized after crash during chase in central Fresno, deputies say
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Part of Dollar Tree building collapses, falls on cars in Sanger as employees escape
Sanger, CA9 hours ago
Live Updates: Atmospheric river reaches Central CA, bringing concerns over flooding, rapid snowmelt
Cutler, CA4 hours ago
5 people rescued from rising waters of St. John's River in Visalia
Visalia, CA22 hours ago
Tulare County student headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee
Visalia, CA13 hours ago
Fresno County residents pack sandbags, prepare for incoming storm
Sanger, CA2 days ago
Crews clear pumps and storm drains to prevent flooding in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Porterville preparing for possible flooding as storm reaches Valley
Porterville, CA1 day ago
Fresno Irrigation District working to handle water coming from atmospheric river
Fresno, CA23 hours ago
Flooding concerns along Kings River lead to evacuation warning in Tulare County
Three Rivers, CA2 days ago
Several mountain school districts on snow day for Monday
Fresno, CA5 days ago
Incoming atmospheric river raises concerns over possible flooding in Valley
Fresno, CA3 days ago
City of Hanford offering free weekly workouts
Hanford, CA2 days ago
Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes 2 red wolves
Fresno, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy