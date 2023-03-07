Recall alert: FDA announces two more eyedrop recalls due to potential contamination

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of two more eyedrops brands because of contamination that could lead to vision problems and injuries to the eye.

>> Read more trending news

The latest recalls do not have anything to do with previous ones related to drops made in India and linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections, in which one person died and several others lost their vision, The Associated Press reported.

Recall alert: FDA expands recall of eye drops believed responsible for blindness, 1 death

The first recall involves two lots of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops because of non-sterility, the FDA said in a news release.

The eyedrops were used as an anti-inflammatory to help with irritation and eye swelling.

They have the following lot numbers and UPC codes:

LOT #: 2203PS01, UPC 7 31034 91379 9, sold in a 1-oz. white bottle with an eye dropper cap.

LOT#: 1808051, UPC 7 31034 91382 9, sold in a 1/2-oz. white bottle with an eye dropper cap.

They were sold online on sites such as Amazon Marketplace and at trade shows, the FDA said.

CDC tells consumers to stop using Ezricare Artificial Tears as it investigates infections, death

Consumers who have purchased the affected drops are being told to stop using them and return them to the place of purchase, the FDA said.

The other recall involves six lots of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution sold by Apotex Corp.

The caps that seal the bottles have become cracked on some units and could cause the solution to become non-sterile, the FDA said.

The solution is used to help treat intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The bottles of solution have the following NDC, lot and UPC numbers.

Size NDC # Carton UPC Bottle UPC Lot # Expiration Date 5 mL 60505-0564-1 360505056415 (01)0(03)

60505056415 TJ9848 02/2024 TJ9849 02/2024 TK0258 04/2024 TK5341 04/2024 10 mL 60505-0564-2 360505056422 (01)0(03)

60505056422 TK0261 04/2024 15 mL 60505-0564-3 360505056439 (01)0(03)

60505056439 TK0262 04/2024

Patients who have the recalled drops are being told to contact their pharmacy and their health care provider for medical advice. They should also return the solution to Inmar Rx Solutions by first contacting the company at 1-855-275-1273, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, the FDA said.