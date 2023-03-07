Open in App
South Jordan, UT
Suspect charged in South Jordan house party shooting

By Aubree B. Jennings,

3 days ago

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A 22-year-old man who allegedly shot a victim in both legs at a house party in South Jordan on Oct. 15, 2022 has been charged, according to court documents.

Estrado Seville Davis Jr. has been charged with discharging a firearm with injury, a felony, among other charges after a witness said he had admitted to her that he shot the man during the party, the documents said.

Box Elder family displaced by early morning $300,000 fire

South Jordan Police arrived at 6113 West Arranmore Dr. after a man had been shot in the basement during a house party. The victim was found in the basement with one gunshot wound in each leg and was transported to the hospital.

The victim was later released with staples used to close the wounds as the bullets did not hit any bone or vital veins, according to medical authorities.

The investigation continued into January when a witness from the party who had driven with a friend and the suspect spoke with detectives. The witness said the suspect had brought a gun in the car with them, however, she had left without them after hearing the shots. They later met in the park and she asked the suspect if he “threw shots” and the suspect allegedly said “yeah, it was me,” the documents said.

Police said Davis was on probation for a weapons offense and had previously been arrested for possession of a weapon by a restricted person twice in one month. Authorities also said he had been staying in multiple Airbnb houses, making it difficult for them to keep track of him while on probation.

Authorities located Davis on Jan. 23 in Salt Lake City in his girlfriend’s vehicle. Davis told authorities of a gun under the passenger seat which police later located along with a fifty-round magazine with ammunition and a small bag of methamphetamine.

Davis is facing charges of felony discharge of a firearm with injury, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently in custody at the Tooele County Jail.

