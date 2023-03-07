Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Historical markers commemorating women’s suffrage installed in Orlando

By Sarah Wilson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dDMG_0lAnydu800

Orlando’s role in the women’s suffrage movement is being commemorated by two historical markers installed in the city.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The markers are located at the Historic Angebilt Hotel and the First Unitarian Church of Orlando. The markers will commemorate the work of Rev. Mary Safford, who officials said led the Florida Equal Suffrage Association and helped advance women’s right to vote in Orlando and the U.S.

Through Safford’s work, officials said women in Orlando were granted the right to vote a year before the 19th amendment was ratified nationwide in 1920.

Read: 9 legendary women from Central Florida

Officials unveiled the marker at Historic Angebilt Hotel on Tuesday.

The markers are two of the 250 physical suffrage markers installed across the country  as part of the National Votes for Women Trail, a program created by the National Collaborative of Women’s History Sites to honor the centennial anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment granting women’s right to vote.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Happening Monday: YMCA of Central Florida hosting teen job, college fair
Orlando, FL11 hours ago
First Meeting of Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board Includes Suggestion of Dissolving Lake Buena Vista, Chairman Says There Will Be ‘Broader Representation’
Lake Buena Vista, FL1 day ago
👢YEE-HAW! Orlando’s newest dinner show celebrates country music, line dancing
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls to Debut in Orlando
Orlando, FL6 hours ago
Brightline nears completion of Miami to Orlando route. 14 things to know before you book
Miami, FL13 hours ago
Officials push importance of Crimeline while looking for leads in recent Orlando shooting
Orlando, FL5 hours ago
Brightline to Orlando: 130-mph speed tests, opening date, ticket prices and safety updates
Orlando, FL18 hours ago
Mister Rogers Week of Kindness to honor Central Florida’s favorite neighbor
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Viewing held for 9-year-old victim of Pine Hills slayings
Pine Hills, FL15 hours ago
9 things happening in Central Florida this weekend
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Thousands to step out for Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk this weekend
Altamonte Springs, FL12 hours ago
Orlando home values outpace the nation. Will they keep climbing?
Orlando, FL8 hours ago
Super nice day in Central Florida. Big changes days away
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Seminole firefighter and friends in trouble for tagging Orlando businesses
Orlando, FL2 days ago
The Voice contestant, Windermere resident joins Team Niall
Windermere, FL1 day ago
WATCH: Orlando officer taking down suspect was so impressive even he complimented her
Orlando, FL14 hours ago
Seminole BBQ offers Orlando-area residents dementia-friendly dining
Orlando, FL3 days ago
AdventHealth plans new Lake Nona hospital campus
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Florida man saves dog following alligator attack near Orlando
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Afternoon heat will increase chance for showers and storms Friday
Orlando, FL17 hours ago
Postponed: Volusia County sheriff delays update on rise of hate group activity
Daytona Beach, FL15 hours ago
Florida Is Home To 4 Of The Top 10 College Towns In The Country
Miami, FL3 days ago
New Smyrna Beach police to enforce curfew for minors as Spring Break begins
New Smyrna Beach, FL6 hours ago
Orange County to convert office building into new courthouse
Winter Park, FL1 day ago
OCPS sets up memorial fund for deceased Ocoee Middle student
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Restaurant in Winter Garden to close after 57 years
Winter Garden, FL1 day ago
JoJo’s ShakeBAR bringing decadent desserts, cocktails to Pointe Orlando
Orlando, FL13 hours ago
What’s next for Brightline before service starts here by end of June
Orlando, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy