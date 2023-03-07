Historical markers commemorating women’s suffrage installed in Orlando

Orlando’s role in the women’s suffrage movement is being commemorated by two historical markers installed in the city.

The markers are located at the Historic Angebilt Hotel and the First Unitarian Church of Orlando. The markers will commemorate the work of Rev. Mary Safford, who officials said led the Florida Equal Suffrage Association and helped advance women’s right to vote in Orlando and the U.S.

Through Safford’s work, officials said women in Orlando were granted the right to vote a year before the 19th amendment was ratified nationwide in 1920.

Read: 9 legendary women from Central Florida

Officials unveiled the marker at Historic Angebilt Hotel on Tuesday.

The markers are two of the 250 physical suffrage markers installed across the country as part of the National Votes for Women Trail, a program created by the National Collaborative of Women’s History Sites to honor the centennial anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment granting women’s right to vote.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.