KDWB's Dave Ryan extends contract through 2026

The morning radio host has been on the air with the channel since 1993.

Dave Ryan will stay at KDWB until 2026 after he extended his contract with the Twin Cities radio station.

The radio morning host made the announcement in a Facebook post , saying he was "fortunate to still be here and still love it."

His post reads:

"I started at KDWB in June 1993. KDWB is a huge radio station known throughout the industry. I figured if I lasted a couple of years at KDWB it would be a pretty good run. 30 years later I am fortunate to still be here and still love it. Last week I signed a contract extension that keeps me on KDWB until June 2026. I have to say thank you for making it possible. "If you didn’t support our show and support me as a person it would not have happened. So a sincere thank you for listening to my show all these years. You know me, I will never slack off. I will keep working my a*** off to give you the best morning show and the best morning show team I possibly can!"

The Dave Ryan in the Morning Show airs weekdays from 5:30-10 a.m. in the Twin Cities on 101.3. Dave hosts the show alongside Falen Bonsett, Drake Webb and Jenny Luttenberger.

