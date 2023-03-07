San Diego Latino Film Festival celebrates 30th anniversary
3 days ago
Lights. Camera. Action. 🎥
The 30th annual San Diego Latino Film Festival kicks off tomorrow through Sunday, March 19 , spotlighting Latino cinema, arts, and culture . It will showcase 150+ films from Latin America, Spain, and the US, with screenings held daily at AMC Mission Valley and Digital Gym Cinema .
🎶 Closing Night Concert with Sonora Dinamita + Awards Ceremony | Saturday, March 18 | 7 p.m.-12 a.m. | The Forum UCSD Park + Market
Tickets are available depending on how many films you want to watch — from five flicks to all 150+ of them — or splurge on a VIP pass that includes all screenings plus admission to the special events. 🎟️
