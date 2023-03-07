Open in App
San Diego, CA
San Diego Latino Film Festival celebrates 30th anniversary

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ol8Ah_0lAnxnhB00

The 2023 San Diego Latino Film Festival runs March 9-19.

Photo via Media Arts Center San Diego

Lights. Camera. Action. 🎥

The 30th annual San Diego Latino Film Festival kicks off tomorrow through Sunday, March 19 , spotlighting Latino cinema, arts, and culture . It will showcase
150+ films from Latin America, Spain, and the US, with screenings held daily at AMC Mission Valley and Digital Gym Cinema .

The celebration also features special events , including:

Opening Night Party | Thursday, March 9 | 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m. | The Forum UCSD Park + Market

🌮 Sabor Latino: Food, Beer + Wine Festival | Saturday, March 11 | 2:30-6:30 p.m. | Westfield Mission Valley

🎶
Closing Night Concert with Sonora Dinamita + Awards Ceremony | Saturday, March 18 | 7 p.m.-12 a.m. | The Forum UCSD Park + Market

Tickets are available depending on how many films you want to watch — from five flicks to all 150+ of them — or splurge on a VIP pass that includes all screenings plus admission to the special events. 🎟️
