Recall alert: FDA announces two more eyedrop recalls due to potential contamination

The latest recalls do not have anything to do with previous ones related to drops made in India and linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections, in which one person died and several others lost their vision, The Associated Press reported.
Consumers who have purchased the affected drops are being told to stop using them and return them to the place of purchase, the FDA said.
The other recall involves six lots of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution sold by Apotex Corp.
The caps that seal the bottles have become cracked on some units and could cause the solution to become non-sterile, the FDA said.
The solution is used to help treat intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
The bottles of solution have the following NDC, lot and UPC numbers.
Size
NDC #
Carton UPC
Bottle UPC
Lot #
Expiration Date
5 mL
60505-0564-1
360505056415
(01)0(03) 60505056415
TJ9848
02/2024
TJ9849
02/2024
TK0258
04/2024
TK5341
04/2024
10 mL
60505-0564-2
360505056422
(01)0(03) 60505056422
TK0261
04/2024
15 mL
60505-0564-3
360505056439
(01)0(03) 60505056439
TK0262
04/2024
Patients who have the recalled drops are being told to contact their pharmacy and their health care provider for medical advice. They should also return the solution to Inmar Rx Solutions by first contacting the company at 1-855-275-1273, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, the FDA said.
Comments / 0