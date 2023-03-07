Open in App
Rotterdam, NY
The Daily Gazette

Traffic stop leads to Rotterdam woman’s arrest on felony drug counts, troopers say

By Steven Cook,

3 days ago
ROTTERDAM – A Sunday traffic stop in Rotterdam led to the arrest of a town resident on felony drug charges, New York State Police said Tuesday.

Christina D. Cresci, 40, of Rotterdam, was arrested and charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies, along with two counts of misdemeanor criminally using drug paraphernalia, police said.

Troopers made the stop just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday on West Campbell Road for a vehicle and traffic law violation, police said. The car was determined to be unregistered and uninsured, police said.

The investigation then discovered felony-weight drugs in the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia, police said. A release did not specify what drugs she allegedly had.

Cresci was processed and brought to the Schenectady County Jail to await arraignment, police said.

Categories: News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County

