‘Daddy’s gonna be ok’: 911 call & body camera video from Clearwater Dunkin’ shooting released

By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

3 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was forced to console her family after her fiancé was shot at a Clearwater Dunkin’ Donuts Monday, according to 911 call audio released by police.

Police said the incident happened at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. Officers responded at about 6 p.m. after a civilian flagged them down for help.

Clearwater Dunkin’ worker shot man buying ice cream for family, police say

Clearwater police Chief Daniel Slaughter said the victim, a 38-year-old man, had been buying ice cream for his family when he got into an argument with one of the employees, 22-year-old Khalil Abdul Shakur Shaheed.

“The staff at Dunkin’ Donuts, they tried to separate the clerk from the victim inside and they tried to discourage him from further confrontation, but he still went outside and re-confronted him,” Slaughter said.

Clearwater police said the confrontation escalated in the parking lot when Shaheed shot the man twice in the leg in front of his girlfriend and his two children.

Following the shooting, the man’s girlfriend called 911 for help, all while trying to reassure the crying children.

“Daddy is gonna be ok,” she is heard frantically saying to the children while on the phone with dispatch.

“I got to go be with my kids,” she later added. “They just watched their dad get shot. They think he’s going to die.”

According to both police and the man’s girlfriend, the victim was shot in full view of his children.

“This guy that works at Dunkin’ Donuts, he’s a complete insane lunatic,” the victim’s girlfriend said.

Both Slaughter and the woman on the call said Shaheed still had the weapon on his gun on him when officers arrived. He was arrested without incident, according to the chief.

“What the f— is wrong with him?!” the victim’s girlfriend yelled.

At this stage of the investigation, police are still trying to put together why the shooting took place. Slaughter said the victim and the suspect appeared to not know each other before the shooting.

The victim was still in serious condition as of Tuesday morning, but he was expected to recover, Slaughter said.

A spokesperson with Dunkin’ Donuts emailed a statement in response to the incident.

We are aware of the incident that took place at our franchised location in Clearwater, FL. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation. Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the local police department.

Laurel Sprague, with Corporate Communications.
