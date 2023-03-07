Open in App
Albemarle County, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Two men sentenced to 51 months in prison following Albemarle home robbery

By Haley Tenore,

3 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – Two men were sentenced to over four years in federal prison for a home robbery that took place in October 2021 in Albemarle County.

Traevon Gray, 21, and Damon Williams, 23, pled guilty to one count each of Hobbs Act Robbery in November 2022 and both were sentenced to 51 months.

The Hobbs Act is a 1946 law that made it a federal crime to attempt or commit a robbery or extortion that affects interstate commerce.

Man pleads guilty to robbing victim at gunpoint in their Albemarle County home

Gray and Williams both had firearms when they broke into the home, according to court documents. They entered through the back door and forced the victim from his bedroom to the kitchen, where they ordered him to lie on the ground.

The men stole two pounds of marijuana, several thousand dollars, a firearm, drug paraphernalia and other valuables. They taped the victim’s hands together and pushed him into the kitchen pantry. After fleeing, the two men fled to South Carolina and split the items they stole.

