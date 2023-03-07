Open in App
Henrico County, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools officials make March 28 student holiday

By Citizen Staff,

3 days ago
Henrico Schools officials Tuesday announced that they are making March 28 a student holiday and staff clerical day, since a special election for Virginia’s Ninth Senate District will be held that day, with voting occurring at more than two dozen county schools.

“[T]his election will significantly impact school operations,” school system officials wrote in an email to stakeholders.

Banked instructional time will be used to offset the closure so the time does not need to be made up, they wrote.

“We understand this may be an inconvenience for families,” officials wrote. “Great thought was given before deciding to close schools. For every election, Dr. Cashwell and division leaders evaluate school layouts and the potential to relocate polling areas within the building to allow voters limited access without compromising school safety plans. That is not an option for the specific schools needed for this election.”

Community Policy