Sade Baderinwa hosts United Nation's observance of International Women's Day

Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa delivered welcome remarks and hosted a panel at the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday morning as part of the UN's observance of International Women's Day.

The gathering explored the theme "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality."

Baderinwa also hosted a panel with international women innovators, politicians, and community advocates.

According to the U.N., "259 million fewer women have access to the Internet than men, even though they account for nearly half the world's population."

The event shines a light on the need to eliminate these disparities and to ensure women will succeed in a STEM-heavy future.

Complete video: Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa hosted and delivered welcome remarks at the United Nations General Assembly.

By 2050, the UN says that 75% of jobs will be related to STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The events were attended by notable guests including António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, as well as Csaba Krsi, president of the 77th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Baderinwa moderated a panel discussion with Marie Bjerre, minister for digital government and gender Equality, Denmark; Marion Reimers, a Mexican sports journalist and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador; and Gitanjali Rao, a 17-year-old inventor, innovator, author, STEM promoter, and UNICEF Youth Advocate.

The guests are pioneers of bridging the digital gender gap and/or protecting the rights of women in online spaces.

The event, which began at 10 a.m. and ran for 90 minutes, was presented live wherever you stream ABC7 New York.

A complete recording of the stream is available for on-demand viewing above as well as on our streaming app, which can be found on Roku/Amazon Fire TV/Apple TV/Google TV.

Just search for ABC 7 New York in your device's app store.

