Open in App
Hope Mills, NC
See more from this location?
ABC11 Eyewitness News

29-year-man identified as victim of deadly Hope Mills shooting

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xJwe_0lAntOxy00 The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that happened Monday.

Raymund Alexander Graham, 29, of Hope Mills, was shot and killed in the shooting that took place in the 5600 block of Medicus Lane about 9:15 p.m.

The Homicide Unit is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sgt. R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cumberland County, NC newsLocal Cumberland County, NC
2 deputies injured in fight during domestic disturbance response, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says
Fayetteville, NC12 hours ago
Cumberland County woman charged with trespassing on school bus; 5th one this year, sheriff says
Fayetteville, NC8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Neighborhood concern turns into an arrest of 3 in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC8 hours ago
Charlotte-area murder suspect cut off ankle monitor, could be in Robeson County, deputies say
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
Man drove ‘dangerously’ close to tractor-trailer, fled from deputies, Sampson County sheriff says
Clinton, NC12 hours ago
‘He’s been shot in the face’: 2 injured in shooting near Raleigh walking trail, police say
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Wendell felon wanted in Durham pawn shop jewelry thefts arrested in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC13 hours ago
Fayetteville man charged with murder in deadly shooting of co-worker outside of Sanford restaurant
Sanford, NC2 days ago
Goldsboro traffic stop yields drug and gun bust, police say
Goldsboro, NC7 hours ago
Police seeking identity of individual
Southern Pines, NC8 hours ago
Worker killed in pedestrian crash on U.S. 70 in Wayne Co.
Goldsboro, NC1 day ago
Anonymous tip leads to marijuana charges for 3 in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
Sheriff’s office investigating death
Lumberton, NC3 days ago
Man charged after chase, collisions with Moore County deputies, sheriff says
Carthage, NC3 days ago
Red Springs police officer resigns amid FBI investigation
Red Springs, NC1 day ago
Robeson County fatal shooting under investigation as a homicide
Lumberton, NC4 days ago
Authorities Release Name Of Driver Killed In Weekend Crash
Wendell, NC2 days ago
Man shot, killed in parking lot of Sanford restaurant
Sanford, NC3 days ago
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
Goldsboro, NC2 days ago
Mullins police still ‘actively looking’ for man missing for nearly 18 months
Mullins, SC2 days ago
1 shot near Raleigh pawn shop, police say
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Motorcyclist who died after collision identified as Fayetteville man
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago
Watch: Deputy disciplined after response to burnouts, doughnuts during funeral in Cheraw
Cheraw, SC3 days ago
Missing 11-year-old girl is found, Wake County deputies say
Raleigh, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy