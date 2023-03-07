Open in App
USA TODAY

Man who calls himself 'Dolphin Dave' cited for harassing humpback whale, dolphins in Hawaii

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY,

3 days ago

A man who calls himself "Dolphin Dave" was cited by Hawaii officials Monday who said he was harassing a humpback whale and a pod of dolphins.

Hawaii's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement received several calls Sunday to report someone harassing wildlife, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a statement . Officials were told a man, later identified as 65-year-old David Jiménez of Maui, was seen pursuing an adolescent humpback whale inside Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park on the island of Hawaii.

DOCARE officers then received a video of Jiménez snorkeling close to an adolescent humpback whale, almost touching the whale’s fin.

When DOCARE officers arrived on shore Monday, officials said they recorded Jiménez leading a group chasing a pod of spinner dolphins.

Kealakekua Whale & Dolphin Incidents, March 6, 2023.mov from Hawaii DLNR on Vimeo .

An alligator egg was taken from a zoo 20 years ago: The now 8-foot reptile has returned, authorities say

Python: 14-foot-long python found on the side of the road in Long Island, prompting investigation

'Dolphin Dave' cited

Jiménez was cited for violating Hawaii Administrative Rules, which were prohibited acts in regard to endangered whale species and harassing wildlife in a state park. He was summoned to appear in court on May 11.

USA TODAY has reached out to Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources for more information.

'Surgical': Nearly two dozen sharks found dead after two killer whales' feeding frenzy

'Dolphin Dave' won't stop swimming with animals

Jiménez, who refers to himself as "Dolphin Dave" on social media, told officers despite the citations, he will not stop swimming with whales and dolphins, "because it’s magical and others do much worse things."

USA TODAY has reached out to Jiménez for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdwWN_0lAntLJn00
Footage of a humpback whale taken by David Jiménez, who refers to himself as “Dolphin Dave.” Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources

Whales, dolphins protected by law

There are state and federal laws that protect several animals in and around Hawaii, the Department of Land and Natural Resources says .

Humpback whales are protected under the National Marine Sanctuaries Act, as well as Hawaii state laws. Under state laws, "numerous species of dolphins" are also protected, as well as false killer whales, Hawaiian monk seals and all turtle species.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says people should keep a safe distance from whales and other animals and not to touch them.

