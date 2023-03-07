Open in App
Southfield, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Southfield police searching for missing man with schizophrenia

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cP8YU_0lAnp7Bi00

Southfield police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 51-year-old man who has schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder.

Police say Warren Elliott Zussman was last seen on foot in the 15000 block of 12 Mile in Southfield on March 7 around 10:45 a.m.

He is described as 5’ and 115 pounds with salt and pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue shirt, red jacket, white pants and black boots.

Police say he tends to frequent the 12 Mile and Greenfield area.

No photo has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 and refer to case number 23-7456.

