San Diego, CA
La Jolla Light

Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 10-17

3 days ago

Friday, March 10

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Jennifer Berry and Diana Fuentes of the San Diego city clerk's office will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, March 12 Daylight saving time begins

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, March 13

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. at a location to be determined. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, March 14

• American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• La Jolla High School blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Little Gym, 750 Nautilus St. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Sonia Sharma of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. at a location to be determined. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, March 15

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. at a location to be determined. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Thursday, March 16

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. at a location to be determined. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week's edition. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

