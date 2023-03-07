Our Readers Write: Bird Rock signs, ocean protection, new streetlights

I work with a nonprofit, CALPIRG, at UC San Diego, where the lead campaign this semester is to protect our oceans. We actually attended the conference written about in the article in support of “30x30.” Our marine life is being put at risk, and if we don’t do something now, who knows what the conditions of our oceans will look like in the future.
I’ve always had fond memories of the oceans growing up and seeing marine life thrive in their natural habitats. All I want is to ensure the safety of our oceans, and additionally I want our future generations to experience the same great memories.
That’s why I’m in support of urging Gov. Newsom and state agencies to triple ocean protections by 2030. We have only 9 percent of our oceans being properly protected, and we want to increase that to 30 percent to ensure our marine ecosystems’ safety for generations to come.
Sarah Song
Why not go solar on new streetlights?
Why is San Diego even considering large projects that require a multimillion-dollar investment in power lines?
In recent travels I observed solar streetlights in Mongolia, Zimbabwe and Costa Rica. Solar streetlights are safe, sustainable and way better for the environment than traditional streetlights.
Gloria McCoy
What’s on YOUR mind?
